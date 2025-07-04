How to keep your dog safe and calm during Fourth of July fireworks
Independence Day can be a blast for humans but a nightmare of noise and stress for dogs
The Fourth of July weekend will see Americans across the nation join family and friends to celebrate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.
For dogs, however, it can be a time of noise and stress.
According to the American Kennel Club, Independence Day sees a surge in pet runaways, making it one of the most dangerous holidays for dogs.
With patriotic celebrations fast approaching, there are some ways to keep dogs safe – particularly if it’s a puppy’s first Fourth of July weekend.
Firstly, if you can skip bringing your dog to a fireworks show, skip it.
Dogs have much more sensitive hearing than humans and while some dogs are great with loud noises, others might find the thunderous fizz of a firecracker overwhelming.
Fireworks, thunderstorms and other sharp sounds are behind nearly one in five lost pets, an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals survey suggests.
Trembling, pacing, drooling and digging at doors may all be signs that your pet is in discomfort, according to research from Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.
But if you are heading out, pack the essentials: treats, water, a familiar blanket, waste bags, and a chew toy to help soothe restlessness.
Exercising your dog earlier in the day will likely pay dividends when late-night celebrations kick into gear.
Take them on a lengthy walk; play hide and seek; work on some skills and tricks; give them part of their meal in a frozen Kong or other toy.
These are all ways to help tire them out and prepare them for a more comfortable stay in their kennel.
That brings us on to the next point: use a kennel!
If you have access, a kennel can be moved to the quietest room in the house. It can also be covered up with a blanket, making it feel cozy with the bonus of keeping extra noise out.
Playing music or switching on the TV may also help drown out the noise of fireworks.
If a dog still shows signs of unease or fear, it’s important to remain confident and not panic-coddle them. Instead, stay close and speak in a calm, soothing voice to reinforce that they are safe.
Offering a treat when fireworks go off can help your pet associate loud noises with something positive. Giving them treats earlier in the day before festivities start can help reward calm behavior.
