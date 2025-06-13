Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing for a $45 billion expansion of detention facilities to meet high arrest quotas, according to a new report.

The Trump administration recently ramped up ICE quotas to 3,000 arrests per day, from 1,000. The increase in ICE raids across the country and the new places agents are targeting to find and detain immigrants in the country illegally have sparked mass protests in Los Angeles and other major cities.

With the increase in arrests comes the issue of housing immigrants and, according to a Bloomberg report published Friday, Trump officials are looking to tent companies, private prison operators and disaster-relief providers for a “massive expansion” of immigration detention facilities.

Last month, ICE found 41 firms to bid for business under its planned expansion, Bloomberg reports. Of those firms, at least nine have advertised “soft-sided” facilities, which are temporary structures previously used to help ICE process immigrants along the southern border.

The $45 billion ICE would use to fund the facilities is included in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which has passed the House but still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.

open image in gallery Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing for a $45 billion expansion of detention facilities to meet high arrest quotas, according to a new report ( Madison Swart/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images )

It’s been a week since anti-ICE protests erupted in LA following immigration raids at multiple locations. At the heart of the raids is White House aide and anti-immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, according to multiple reports.

In late May, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that the ICE arrest quota increase was delivered at a meeting led by Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Miller reportedly told federal agents to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens,” according to people familiar with the meeting who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

Instead of creating a list of immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. illegally, Miller said agents would target Home Depots and 7-Eleven convenience stores, the Journal reported in an article published Monday.

open image in gallery The increase in ICE raids across the country and the new places that agents are targeting to find these immigrants have sparked mass protests in Los Angeles and other major cities ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

LA has been a flashpoint in the fight between the Trump administration and Americans against his mass deportation efforts.

In response to the growing protests, which have mostly been peaceful, the president deployed thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines in the city.

The move was unprecedented and sparked backlash from California officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom sued the Trump administration to stop the military deployment, and a judge ordered Trump to return control of the National Guard to Newsom. But Trump officials appealed, leading an appeals court to pause the order and set a hearing on the matter for Tuesday.