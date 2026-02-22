US deports gay asylum seeker to a country where homosexuality is illegal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Farah, a 21-year-old gay Moroccan woman, is now in hiding in her home country after being deported by the Trump administration.

She had sought asylum in the U.S., fleeing brutal family violence in Morocco, where being gay is illegal and punishable by three years in prison.

Her ordeal began when her family and her partner's family discovered their relationship, leading to severe beatings. Kicked out, she fled with her partner, but her family tracked her down and attempted to kill her, she claimed.

Desperate, Farah and her partner secured visas for Brazil, then trekked through six countries to the U.S. border, requesting asylum. Despite U.S. immigration judge protection orders, she faced a third-country deportation by the Trump administration – to Cameroon, where homosexuality is also illegal.

Now back in Morocco, Farah lives in constant fear. “It is hard to live and work with the fear of being tracked once again by my family,” she said. “But there is nothing I can do. I have to work.”

She requested anonymity due to persecution fears; lawyers verified her account.

open image in gallery A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight operates out of King County International Airport-Boeing Field ( AP )

A year in detention

Farah and her partner arrived in the U.S. in early 2025. But instead of finding the freedom to be herself, Farah said she was detained for almost a year, first in Arizona, then in Louisiana.

“It was very cold,” she said of detention. “And we only had very thin blankets.” Medical care was inadequate, she said.

She was denied asylum, but in August she received a protection order from an U.S. immigration judge, who ruled she cannot be deported to Morocco because that would endanger her life. Her partner, denied asylum and a protection order, was deported.

Farah said she was three days from a hearing on her release when she was handcuffed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and put on a plane to an African country she had never visited, and one where homosexuality is illegal: Cameroon. She was put in a detention facility.

“They asked me if I wanted to stay in Cameroon, and I told them that I can’t stay in Cameroon and risk my life in a place where I would still be endangered,” she said. She was flown to Morocco.

Most deportees had protection orders

She is one of dozens of people confirmed to be deported from the U.S. by the Trump administration to third countries despite having legal protection from U.S. immigration judges. The real number is unknown.

The administration has used third-country deportations to pressure migrants who are in the U.S. illegally to leave on their own, saying they could end up “in any number of third countries."

open image in gallery An intersection in the capital of Yaounde ( AP )

The detention facility in Cameroon's capital of Yaounde, where Farah was held, currently has 15 deportees from various African countries who arrived on two flights, and none is Cameroonian, according to lawyer Joseph Awah Fru, who represents them.

All nine deportees on the first flight in January, including Farah, had received a judge's protection orders, Fru said. He never met Farah but was aware of her case.

Another flight on Monday brought eight people. Two of them, a woman from Ghana and a woman from Congo, said they had protection orders, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. Three freelance journalists reporting on the deportations to Cameroon for the Associated Press were briefly detained there.

Deporting people to a third country where they could be sent home was effectively a legal “loophole,” said Alma David, an immigration lawyer with the U.S.-based Novo Legal Group who has helped deportees and verified Farah's case.

“By deporting them to Cameroon, and giving them no opportunity to contest being sent to a country whose government hoped to quietly send them back to the very countries where they face grave danger, the U.S. not only violated their due process rights but our own immigration laws, our obligations under international treaties and even DHS’ own procedures," David said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier confirmed there were deportations to Cameroon in January.

“We are applying the law as written. If a judge finds an illegal alien has no right to be in this country, we are going to remove them. Period,” it said, and asserted that the third-country agreements “ensure due process under the U.S. Constitution.”

Asked about the deportations to Cameroon, the U.S. State Department on Friday told the AP it had “no comment on the details of our diplomatic communications with other governments." It did not reply to further questions.

Cameroon’s Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment.

‘They were given two impossible choices’

Farah was one of two women from the first group of deportees to return to Morocco.

“They were given two impossible choices,” David said, and asserted that claiming asylum was not clearly presented as one of them. “This was before the lawyer had access to them. They’d been alone there in that facility without any help from anybody or any indication that there was gonna be an option other than going back to their home countries.”

Fru said he has not been granted access to the deportees. He said the assistant to the country director for the International Organization for Migration, a U.N.-affiliated organization, told him he must apply to speak to them. Fru plans to do that Monday.

The IOM told the AP it was “aware of the removal of migrants from the United States of America to some African countries” and added that it “works with people facing difficult decisions about whether to return to their country of origin." It said its role is providing accurate information about options and ensuring that "anyone who chooses to return does so voluntarily.”

The IOM said the facility in Yaounde was managed by the authorities in Cameroon. It did not respond to further questions.

African nations paid millions by US

Cameroon is one of at least seven African nations to receive deported third-country nationals in a deal with the U.S. Others include South Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Eswatini, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.

Some have received millions of dollars in return, according to documents released by the State Department. Details of other agreements, including the one with Cameroon, have not been released.

The Trump administration has spent at least $40 million to deport about 300 migrants to countries other than their own, according to a report released last week by the Democratic staff of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

According to internal administration documents reviewed by the AP, 47 third-country agreements are in various stages of negotiation.

In Morocco, Farah said it was hard to hear U.S. officials refer to people like her as a threat.

“The USA is built on immigration and by immigrant labor, so we’re clearly not all threats,” she said. “What was done to me was unfair. A normal deportation would have been fair, but to go through so much and lose so much, only to be deported in such a way, is cruel.”