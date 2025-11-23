Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police officers hoofed it to a New Jersey neighborhood after reports that a loose horse was roaming the area.

The horse, dubbed Seabiscuit by police, was “canvassing” the Hunter Woods neighborhood in Gloucester County in search of hay bales on Friday, Monroe Township Police said.

Police found the horse at around 7.50 a.m., but the creature “quickly fled” when confronted.

open image in gallery Monroe Township Police were dispatched to a neighborhood after a horse was spotted ( Monroe Township Police )

A “brief foot pursuit” ensued, but officers were unsuccessful in reining in the horse.

Footage captured an officer running on the sidewalk after Seabiscuit, who galloped down the middle of the road, passing a parked car and a school bus.

open image in gallery Footage captured one of the officers racing after the horse, nicknamed Seabiscuit ( Monroe Township Police )

After some additional horsepower from other officers, the animal was safely secured and “returned without incident,” police said.

It’s not immediately clear where the horse came from. Police also clarified that Seabiscuit was not the horse’s real name: “We altered his name to protect the identity of the horse.”

The real Seabiscuit was a champion thoroughbred racehorse in the 1930s into 1940s. The nationally beloved horse was voted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1958.

“These types of calls are not entirely uncommon for us and we do our best to protect all of our animal friends that are a part of this community,” they added.

open image in gallery The horse was secured and returned 'without incident' ( Monroe Township Police )

Social media users were going wild in the comments section.

“Mounted Patrol Unit Coming soon to ‘Neigh’borhood near you,” one Facebook user quipped.

“Hey, no horsin' around guys!” another wrote.

“We're gonna have to file an open public records act request to get the full bodycam video of this incident...” another joked.