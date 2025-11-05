Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hooters is revamping its menus and its controversial staff attire as the company’s owners desperately try to save the beleaguered chain.

Known for the revealing white and orange outfits worn by its servers, the brand was reacquired by its original owners after it filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Now, Original Hooters LLC wants to scrub away some of the more polarising aspects of its brand and will begin that process by ditching its servers’ orange shorts, in a process owners are calling “re-Hooterization.”

After gradually getting shorter and shorter over the years, the garments will be replaced with the original athletic shorts used by Hooters in the 1980s, according to Fox Business.

And the weekly bikini nights held in its restaurants will be discontinued too, a move which Jordan Lee, a brand specialist at The PR Group, told Fox Business was a smart decision.

open image in gallery Hooters will be ditching its iconic waitress outfits as it undergoes a major overhaul ( Getty )

"Gen Z and Gen Alpha are showing a clear decline in sexual prurience, and as the ‘dirty old man’ demographic ages out, restaurant chains are going to have to compete on the strength of their food and the quality of the overall experience," Lee said.

“Younger consumers care about authenticity, inclusivity, and the dining experience itself,” he added. “Focusing on food, service, and atmosphere will do far more for the brand than a reliance on outdated sexual gimmicks."

Neil Kiefer, a 73-year-old lawyer running the brand, put it more simply.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a bunch of butt cheeks hanging out,” he told the New York Post.

open image in gallery The company faced bankruptcy earlier this year and was reacquired by its original owners ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The overhaul will also involve streamlining its restaurants’ menus and swapping frozen wings for fresh ones, as part of an effort to use “higher quality ingredients.”

Charity work will become a priority too, as the rebrand offers an “opportunity to return” to its charitable roots, according to Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli.

"We do programs like Wings for Children, for education,” Melilli told Fox Business. “We sponsor first responders.

“We do Veterans' days, breast cancer programs with the V Foundation, the Moffitt Cancer [Center], Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.”

open image in gallery The company wants to focus more on charity work and a higher quality dining experience ( Getty Images )

Original Hooters LLC agreed to buy back some of the company’s restaurants after the chain filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March. Now, Original Hooters runs 140 of the company’s 198 locations in the United States.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Hooters had battled with rising costs, mounting debt and declining footfall. Over 50 of the company’s sites were shuttered in March, as the bankruptcy crisis raged.

The company opened its first sports bar in 1983 and has undergone many changes, including the controversial introduction of micro-shorts in 2021, which critics described as “porn” and “embarrassing.”

Executives told The New York Post that they did not want to abandon Hooter’s identity. Instead, they wanted to transform the company into a “fun” hangout for families and longtime fans.