These 30 Hooters restaurants are closing after iconic chain announces bankruptcy
On June 4, Hooters shut down over 30 locations nationwide following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March.
Hooters closed over 30 restaurant locations across the U.S. on Wednesday.
The closures follow Hooters’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in March, which had not indicated any planned shutdowns.
Company leaders say they are committed to supporting affected employees, but did not address an inquiry as to when employees were notified of the closures.
“After careful consideration of what is needed to best position our company for the future, Hooters made the difficult decision to close certain Company-owned locations, effective June 4, 2025,” a company spokesperson told The Independent on Thursday.
“Importantly, Hooters is here to stay, and by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model.”
The statement concluded, “We are committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout this process and are incredibly grateful to our valued customers for their loyalty and dedication to the Hooters brand.”
The following closures were confirmed on Wednesday through phone line recordings and website removals, according to USA Today.
- Sanford, Florida
- Orlando, Florida—Kirkman Road
- Kissimmee, Florida—Osceola Parkway
- Melbourne, Florida
- Atlanta, Downtown
- Douglasville, Georgia
- Gwinnett, Georgia
- Valdosta, Georgia
- Greenwood, Indiana
- Rockford, Illinois
- Newport, Kentucky
- Flint, Michigan
- Taylor, Michigan
- St. Louis, Downtown
- Charlotte, North Carolina—South Boulevard
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Memphis, Tennessee—Downtown
- Nashville, Tennessee—Harding Place
- Grapevine, Texas
- Houston, 120 Farm to Market 1960 Road W
- San Marcos, Texas
Additional Hooters locations in Madison, Wisconsin, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, appear closed, with phone lines down and website listings removed. Other reported closures include sites in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, and Detroit.
Despite filing for bankruptcy, Hooters is fighting to stay alive.
Hooters of America has entered a Restructuring Support Agreement with key stakeholders to sell parts of the company and continue operations under new ownership. A group of current franchisees, who already operate over 30 percent of US Hooters locations, has agreed in principle to acquire and run certain company-owned restaurants.
Hooters expects to complete its restructuring in 90 to 120 days, pending bankruptcy court approval. The remaining locations will be operated by franchisees, with the company continuing to serve customers during the transition.
