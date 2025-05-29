CVS is closing hundreds of stores nationwide: Here’s where
CVS said the store closures are part of an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization”
CVS plans to shutter 271 stores nationwide this year as it aims to better meet customers’ needs.
The pharmacy giant announced the planned closures in its annual report and said the shutterings were part of an “enterprise-wide restructuring plan intended to streamline and simplify the organization.”
Store closures of major retailers have become commonplace in the U.S. CVS closed 900 existing stores and opened 100 new stores from 2022 to 2024, Fox Business reported in March.
A CVS spokesperson recently characterized the anticipated closures as strategic in a statement to Newsweek.
“We're focused on ensuring we have the right kinds of stores and the right number of stores in the right locations,” the spokesperson said. “We're closing locations strategically to better meet consumers' health, wellness and pharmacy care needs – as announced more than three years ago – not in reaction to industry pressures."
The spokesperson said several factors went into the decisions to close the 271 store locations, including “population shifts, consumer buying patterns, store and pharmacy density, pharmacy care access, and community health needs.”
The company said 85 percent of Americans will still have a CVS within 10 miles of their home. The pharmacy giant told Newsweek it plans to open 30 new locations, including inside Target stores, this year.
While CVS has not said exactly which locations will shutter this year, multiple outlets have reported on some of the locations set to close.
Newsweek reports the following CVS stores are set to close in 2025:
- 9550 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, Indiana
- 1000 S. Charles Street, Federal Hill, Baltimore, Maryland
- 7235 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, Maryland
- 34 N. Cannon Avenue, Hagerstown, Maryland
- 3890 Phelan Blvd., Beaumont, Texas
The Krazy Coupon Lady, an outlet focused on shopping deals, shared a more extensive list of expected store closures:
- 2901 Morgan Road, Bessemer, Alabama
- 3303 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama
- 499 Haight Street, San Francisco, California
- 1701 K Street, Sacramento, California
- 3090 S. Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida
- 13300 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida
- 2201 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Florida
- 439 Highland Boulevard, Atlanta, Georgia
- 8639 S. Cicero Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
- 401 W. Armitage Avenue, Chicago, Illinois
- 2000 Skokie Valley Road, Highland Park, Illinois
- 2420 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa
- 215 Euclid Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa
- 55 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts
- 28774 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, Michigan
- 27700 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, Michigan
- 2435 Independence Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri
- 9433 Manchester Road, Saint Louis, Missouri
- 4531 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri
- 955 Payne Avenue, North Tonawanda, New York
- 153 Central Avenue, Albany, New York
- 1026 Madison Avenue, Albany, New York
- 1241 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York
- 1654 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, New York
- 201 W. 4th Street, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- 10825 Kinsman Road, Cleveland, Ohio
- 125 E. Main Street, Plymouth, Pennsylvania
- 10390 Willard Way, Fairfax, Virginia
- 1117 10th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
- 1100 4th Street SW, Washington, D.C.
- 400 Massachusetts Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.
- 1515 New York Avenue NE, Washington, D.C. (Target location)
- 4500 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. (Target location)
- 7828 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. (Target location)
