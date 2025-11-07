Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Honda has recalled more than 400,000 of its most popular cars due to a manufacturing error that could make the wheels fall off.

The issue lies with a small batch of wheels on Honda Civics from 2016 to 2021.

“Due to a manufacturing process error by a supplier, the steel lug seat inserts in aluminum accessory wheels may not have been installed (pressed) into the nut seating surface,” Honda said in a press release.

While driving, the wheel nuts could loosen and detach.

open image in gallery Honda has recalled more than 400,000 of its most popular cars due to a manufacturing error that could make the wheels fall off ( Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images )

Federal regulators warn the fault could cause drivers to lose control of their car, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

Affected owners can take their cars to a Honda dealership and have their wheels inspected for free. If the wheels need to be replaced, the dealers will do so at no cost to the owner.

Owners will be mailed a letter notifying them of the issue early next month.

The Independent has reached out to Honda for comment.

open image in gallery The issue lies with a small batch of wheels on Honda Civics from 2016 to 2021 (file photo) ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images )

Honda isn’t the only manufacturer that has had issues with their cars this year. A total of 25.8 million cars have been recalled as of November, the Daily Mail reported, citing federal data.

Toyota recently recalled more than 1 million cars due to a software error affecting the rear-view camera that could cause an increased risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain Toyota, Lexus and Subaru Solterra cars from 2022 to 2026.