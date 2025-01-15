These home insurance companies denied the most claims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In 2023, three of California’s major home insurance companies denied claims at a higher rate than what was seen in other parts of the U.S., a new report found.

Questions have swirled about the home insurance industry - or lack thereof - in California in the wake of wildfires that have destroyed more than 12,000 structures across Los Angeles. The blazes continue to rage as crews work to contain them. People who have lost homes are reporting they didnt have insurance after many companies stopped offering home insurance policies in the state.

A Los Angeles Times report on three of the largest home insurance companies in California and found that affiliates of Farmers Insurance, based in Los Angeles, denied approximately 50 percent of its claims, according to the survey.

A pair of USAA affiliates declined 48 percent of the claims made in 2023, and Allstate Insurance — based in Illinois — denied 46 percent of the claims made that year. All were denied before the recent wildfires.

The report done by Weiss Ratings found that the denial rate across the entire U.S. was about 37 percent in 2023. That number is up by 12 percent over the denial rate 20 years ago — 25 percent — but still overall much lower than the rate of the three major California insurers.

“It’s not fair for me to say all these [rejected] claims were legitimate, but it’s equally unfair for insurance companies to claim they’re all illegitimate,” Martin Weiss, the CEO of Weiss Ratings, told the LA Times.

Weiss theorized that major companies were rejecting more claims due to the increase in climate-related events that cause damage — or outright destroy — homes.

More frequent, extreme climate events — a result of the human-driven climate crisis — have sent insurance costs through the roof and have, in some cases, led to companies dropping clients in disaster-prone regions.

California's Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara made sure insurers couldn't pull the same move on the LA wildfire victims. He barred insurance companies from dropping or refusing to renew any client who was affected by the LA wildfires for up to a year.

“Losing your insurance should be the last thing on someone’s mind after surviving a devastating fire,” Lara said in a statement Thursday. “This law gives millions of Californians breathing room and hits the pause button on insurance non-renewals while people recover.”

However, just because insurance companies can't drop or refuse to renew a client doesn't mean they have to approve all claims, as detailed in the Weiss report.

While the report seems somewhat damning for major insurance companies in California, insurers who analyzed the Weiss report disputed some of its claims to the LA Times.

The insurers pointed out that many of the claims included in the report were closed and no payout was given because the damage reported did not clear the cost of the policy's deductible, or was otherwise not covered by the policy.

While the end result is the same — the insurance companies didn't pay to assist a homeowner — the insurers told the LA Times that the reason was not a simple rejection.

Allstate, responding to the LA Times, dismissed the report as "inaccurate."

“We protect our customers, and our claims processes help them recover by quickly providing fair payments based on their policies. The data in this report is inaccurate and substantially inflates the rate of unpaid claims,” the company said in a statement.