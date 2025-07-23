Hershey raising the price of candy bars due to cocoa shortage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Your favorite chocolate bar will soon come with a bigger price tag after Hershey announced it was raising the price of its candy over the high cost of cocoa.

Hershey is expected to raise its prices for retail customers by double digits. Prices will generally increase between the low teens and 20 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing a company official.

But the WSJ reports three-quarters of the candy maker’s products should continue to cost $4 or less.

Hershey executives have said demand for its products has remained strong, per the WSJ.

open image in gallery Your favorite chocolate bar will soon come with a bigger price tag after Hershey announced it was raising the price of its candy over the high cost of cocoa ( Reuters )

The company has yet to see its full profits for the summer, when consumers are inclined to grab a pack of Hershey’s bars for S’mores by the fire.

High cocoa costs are to blame for the price increases at Hershey and other treat companies.

Last December, cocoa prices hit over $12,000 per metric ton, according to the WSJ. While costs have fallen to about $8,100 per metric ton this week, they still exceed historic levels.

West Africa, which accounts for about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa supply, has been hit with poor weather, plant disease, aging tree stocks and destructive small-scale gold mining.

open image in gallery West Africa, which accounts for about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa supply, has been hit with poor weather, plant disease, aging tree stocks and destructive small-scale gold mining ( AFP/Getty )

While weather conditions have slightly improved, industry sources told Reuters earlier this month West Africa will likely see another 10 percent decline in cocoa output in the 2025 to 2026 season.

The WSJ reported in another recent article Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli had attempted to pass rising cocoa costs onto consumers through price hikes, but even that wasn’t enough to make up for the higher cocoa costs.

Mondelez International, the owner of Oreo and Cadbury, also announced earlier this year it was expecting to increase chocolate prices because of higher cocoa costs, the WSJ reported in February.