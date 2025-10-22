Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday its HBO Max streaming service is increasing all subscription prices.

HBO Max’s basic plan with ads will now cost an extra $1 a month, bringing the monthly subscription price to $10.99. The yearly subscription will jump an extra $10 to $109.99.

Subscribers with the HBO Max standard plan, with no ads, will see a $1.50 per month price bump, costing $18.49 monthly. Those who pay annually will see a $15 increase to $184.99.

HBO Max premium customers, who have the luxury of no ads, 4K content and the ability to stream on more devices simultaneously, will pay an extra $2 a month for it, bringing their monthly bill to $22.99. The yearly subscription will rise by an extra $20 to $229.99.

The new price hikes go into effect immediately for new customers. Existing monthly subscribers will see their HBO Max plans go up starting from their next billing date on or after November 20. Existing yearly subscribers will not see an increase in their plan until it’s up for renewal.

open image in gallery Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday its HBO Max streaming service is increasing all subscription prices ( REUTERS )

The Independent has reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement comes after CEO David Zaslav said he thinks HBO Max is “underpriced.”

"We're not trying to be everything to everybody. And the fact that this is quality, and that's true across our company, Motion Picture, TV production and streaming quality. We think that gives us a chance to raise price," Zaslav said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference last month.

Disney has also announced rising costs for its streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu, which kicked in Tuesday. In September, the entertainment company said the price of Disney+ with ads and Hulu with ads would each increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. Disney+ Premium, without ads, rose from $15.99 to $18.99 per month, but Hulu Premium remained at $18.99 a month. Disney also announced price hikes for its various streaming bundles.

open image in gallery The price hikes come after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he thinks HBO Max is ‘underpriced’ ( Emma McIntyre/Getty Images )

Netflix announced it was increasing its prices in January. Its standard ad-free plan increased from $15.49 a month to $17.99, while its plan with ads rose from $6.99 per month to $7.99.

In July, NBCUniversal announced an increase in its streaming service Peacock. Peacock Premium, with ads, and Premium Plus, with no ads, saw an increase of $3 to $10.99 a month and $16.99 per month, respectively.

These price hikes come as Americans continue to feel the burden of inflation. The consumer price index, a key inflation indicator, rose to 2.9 percent in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index report for September will come out Friday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce 2025 Economic Outlook Luncheon last month, “Inflation has eased significantly from its highs of 2022 but remains somewhat elevated relative to our 2 percent longer-run goal.”