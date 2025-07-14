Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hacker took hold of the X account of the fluffy red cartoon character, “Elmo,” to peddle a string of antisemitic and racist content, as well as calling on President Trump to “release the [Jeffrey Epstein] files.”

In the series of explicit posts, the hacker branded Trump “[Benjamin] Netanyahu’s puppet”, called for the killing of Jews, and accused the President of paedophilia.

“Elmo”, who appears on the children’s show Sesame Street, has over 600,000 followers on X and was steered back into control by the producer of the children’s show, they said Sunday.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a Sesame Workshop – the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street – spokeswoman said in a statement.

open image in gallery Elmo has been a beloved children’s TV character since 1979 and rose to fame in the 1980s ( AP )

“We are working to restore full control of the account,” they added.

Elmo is a beloved Muppet character on the children’s show, which continues to stream on Disney+, having been on the air since the late 60s.

The posts have since been deleted.

Earlier this year, X was stung by a massive cyber attack that Elon Musk traced to IP addresses "in the Ukraine area," but the hacking group, Dark Storm Team, claimed it was responsible, in since-deleted Telegram posts.

On Saturday, X owner Elon Musk criticized Trump again as the tumultuous fallout over the White House’s handling of the Epstein files investigation continues to erupt among MAGA supporters.

The Tesla billionaire weighed in amid a response to an X user who had screenshotted a jumbled Truth Social post from Trump on Saturday, in which he urged his followers to forget the matter.

“This is in the running for worst post ever made,” wrote the X user about Trump’s post.

“Seriously,” Musk responded. “He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein.

“Just release the files as promised.”

On Sunday, Democratic strategist David Axelrod suggested that Trump was the architect behind the release of the files connected to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“I’ve said this from the start: Anyone who thinks Pam Bondi decided on her own to do a 180 and inflame MAGA on the Epstein file release hasn’t been paying attention,” Axelrod said Sunday night in a statement on X.

“There’s only one guy who could have ordered it–and had a motive to–but it’s sacrilege on the Right to say it!” he added.

The Independent contacted X for comment.