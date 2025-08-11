New York judge refuses to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury transcripts despite Trump’s request
The decision comes after President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Maxwell and Epstein.
A federal judge in New York refused a request from President Donald Trump’s administration to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The decision Monday comes after Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in a bid to tamp down further controversy over the government's botched handling of the so-called "Epstein Files.”
The government has asked the judges overseeing Maxwell and Epstein’s criminal cases to unseal the documents.
This is a breaking news story...
