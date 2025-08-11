Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New York judge refuses to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury transcripts despite Trump’s request

The decision comes after President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Maxwell and Epstein.

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 11 August 2025 09:52 EDT
Comments
Trump says he ‘didn’t know’ about Ghislaine Maxwell transfer from prison to Texas Club Fed

A federal judge in New York refused a request from President Donald Trump’s administration to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The decision Monday comes after Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in a bid to tamp down further controversy over the government's botched handling of the so-called "Epstein Files.”

The government has asked the judges overseeing Maxwell and Epstein’s criminal cases to unseal the documents.

This is a breaking news story...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in