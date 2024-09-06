✕ Close ‘We have to hold parents accountable’: Biden addresses Georgia school shooting

The father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect Colt Gray has been arrested and charged with murder, after allegedly buying his 14-year-old son an AR-style rifle as a Christmas present.

Colin Gray, 54, faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The arrest came after suspect Colt Gray allegedly opened fire upon students and staff at the high school in Winder, Georgia, on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of two 14-year-old pupils and two teachers.

Colt Gray, whose mugshot was released by police on Thursday, has been charged with felony murder and will be tried as an adult. He is expected to appear in court on Friday morning.

Investigators are now looking into the motive of the suspected gunman.

FBI said that it received anonymous tips in May 2023 about online threats to carry out a school shooting, prompting local police to question the teen suspect. Colt Gray denied being behind the posts during an interview with Sheriff’s deputies.

His father, however, stated there were hunting rifles in the family home, but claimed his son did not have unsupervised access to them.