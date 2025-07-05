Seven injured in Fourth of July boat explosion on Georgia lake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven people in Georgia were hospitalized on the Fourth of July after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier.

Around 7 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of the 23‑foot cabin cruiser ablaze on Landshark Cove. The incident, caught on video, sent flaming debris shooting into the air, with flames reaching almost five feet high.

The seven people aboard the boat, which was being towed, sustained second or third-degree burns. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County Fire officials, the victims ranged in age from 5 to 45 years old.

"The operator towing the boat rescued all seven people and took them to waiting paramedics at Margaritaville," DNR officials said.

open image in gallery The victims, ranging from age 5 to 45, sustained second or third-degree burns. ( Getty Images )

Initial reports listed five injured, but that number later rose to seven as rescue crews assessed all passengers.

Four injured people were transported to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, with one of those being airlifted. Another passenger was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Alongside these hospitalizations, two other people received treatment and were stabilized on-site. Officials confirmed that all seven were in stable condition when they left the scene.

Hall County Fire Rescue did not provide any further updates when contacted by The Independent on Saturday.

Fire crews from Hall County and Gainesville quickly brought the flames under control using a portable pump and a marine rescue boat. After extinguishing the fire, responders towed the smoking vessel to shore.

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. As of now, no official cause has been identified.