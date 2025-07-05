Seven injured in Fourth of July boat explosion on Georgia lake
Seven people were hospitalized on July 4 after a 23-foot cabin cruiser exploded on Lake Lanier’s Landshark Cove.
Seven people in Georgia were hospitalized on the Fourth of July after a boat explosion on Lake Lanier.
Around 7 p.m., Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of the 23‑foot cabin cruiser ablaze on Landshark Cove. The incident, caught on video, sent flaming debris shooting into the air, with flames reaching almost five feet high.
The seven people aboard the boat, which was being towed, sustained second or third-degree burns. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Hall County Fire officials, the victims ranged in age from 5 to 45 years old.
"The operator towing the boat rescued all seven people and took them to waiting paramedics at Margaritaville," DNR officials said.
Initial reports listed five injured, but that number later rose to seven as rescue crews assessed all passengers.
Four injured people were transported to the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, with one of those being airlifted. Another passenger was taken by ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Alongside these hospitalizations, two other people received treatment and were stabilized on-site. Officials confirmed that all seven were in stable condition when they left the scene.
Hall County Fire Rescue did not provide any further updates when contacted by The Independent on Saturday.
Fire crews from Hall County and Gainesville quickly brought the flames under control using a portable pump and a marine rescue boat. After extinguishing the fire, responders towed the smoking vessel to shore.
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion. As of now, no official cause has been identified.
