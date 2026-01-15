Minifridge recall expands to almost 1 million units over fire hazard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Canadian appliance distributor has expanded a recall of Frigidaire-branded minifridges in the U.S., now affecting nearly one million units, amid multiple reports of fires.

Curtis International, based in Canada, added 330,000 units to an existing recall on Thursday, bringing the total to approximately 964,000. This follows an initial recall of 634,000 minifridges last year.

A notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission states that the fridges contain electrical components prone to short-circuiting, which can ignite the plastic casing and pose a risk of fires and burns.

The latest 330,000 Frigidaire minifridges, model number EFMIS121, were sold exclusively at Target. The Commission has received six reports of fires causing property damage linked to these specific products.

open image in gallery The latest 330,000 Frigidaire minifridges, model number EFMIS121, were sold exclusively at Target . ( U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP )

The Associated Press reached out to Target and Curtis International for further comments on Thursday.

The 634,000 minifridges recalled last year had model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. Another 26 incidents that included the products overheating, melting or catching fire were reported at the time, as well as two related smoke inhalation injuries.

Owners of the recalled minifridges are urged to stop using them immediately and visit Curtis International's website to learn how to request a refund. Eligible consumers will need cut their product's power cord, write “recall” in permanent marker on the fridge's front door and send photos to the company.

Curtis International says the recalled fridges were made between January 2020 and December 2023. The EFMIS121 model fridges recalled on Thursday were sold at both in-stores and online at Target for about $30 — and the Frigidaire-branded products recalled last year were sold by retailers like Walmart and Amazon for between $36 and $40, per the CPSC.

Curtis International has licenses to make and distribute a range of consumer electronics and appliances — including some Frigidaire products. But the larger Frigidaire brand is owned by the Electrolux Group, a Swedish company.