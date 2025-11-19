Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major restaurant chain with over 30 locations across the United States has filed for bankruptcy, blaming skyrocketing food and labor costs for its financial woes.

M&M Custard LLC, one of the largest franchise operators for Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger, has locations across six states and had announced ambitious plans to expand throughout Chicago just three years ago.

However, since then, the company has been forced to file a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, listing its $5.52 million in assets dwarfed by its $27.7 million in liabilities.

Fears that the chain could close its stores in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, and Kansas intensified after the filing. However, the company is reportedly working to keep all its stores open.

“We have no comment beyond that there is no plans to close any additional stores whatsoever,” Eric Cole, Co-CEO and founder of M&M Custard LLC told The Independent. “The stores we closed that led to our filing were in the Chicago market. It's business as usual for our 31 franchise locations as well as the rest of Freddy's across the US.”

open image in gallery Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers stores in six states could close down after a franchise operator filed for bankruptcy ( Google Streetview )

Court documents indicate that the company is seeking permission to keep its current banking arrangements and to take measures to manage its stagnating cash flow.

Since M&M is a franchise operator, the dire financial situation relates only to its stores, not to the larger Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger brand.

Court documents, filed by the company and seen by Franchise Times, claim that the chain’s Chicago stores were a “toxic asset” which were purchased in 2021. M&M Custard invested $1 million to acquire and develop the six Chicago stores.

Just three years later, the court documents suggest that the company was forced to begin a program of closures in Chicago.

In the bankruptcy filing, the brand blamed a combination of "combination of sustained negative EBITDA, limited buyer appetite for underperforming assets, and the increasingly burdensome regulatory and tax environment in Illinois eroded the long-term viability of the market,” according to Franchise Times.

"Despite targeted expansion, operational improvements, and increased market awareness, three years later (six years total under the brand), the Chicago market has struggled to gain sustainable traction, raising significant concerns about its long-term viability," the filing continued.

open image in gallery M&M Custard LLC says it has liabilities of over $27 million and only $5.52 million in assets ( Google Streetview )

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger is locked in a tense rivalry with Dairy Queen, since both companies are known for selling whipped desserts alongside hamburgers.

However, some Reddit fans have revealed they prefer Freddy’s meals to Dairy Queen’s iconic food.

“Similar to Dairy Queen but maybe better presentation and aesthetic,” one enthusiastic diner wrote. “The taste is different too. Probably fair to say that it's richer and creamier. I'm happy to have it around as an option for those kinds of desserts.”

Another fan was less enthused, saying that the burger chain outranked McDonald’s but not Five Guys.

"It was pretty good,” the burger lover wrote. “Fast service and the ice cream is great. It's above McDonald's but below 5 guys."

The Independent has contacted Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger.