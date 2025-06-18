Fan favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard is back - here is when you can get your hands on one
The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard will be available online and on the DQ app starting June 20.
A fan-favorite Dairy Queen Blizzard has wiggled its way onto the ice cream giant’s menu for a limited time.
Starting June 20, the Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard will be available to order online and on the DQ mobile app for a limited time. The sweet treat was originally introduced in 2022 and is composed of Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudgy crumble blended into the company's iconic vanilla soft serve.
“It's a treat perfect for all, bringing back memories of carefree summer fun,” Dairy Queen said in a news release.
The returning indulgence will briefly join Dairy Queen’s summer Blizzard menu, which includes S’mores, Confetti Cake, Mixing Bowl Mashup and Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake.
Popular food blogger @Markie_devo sparked excitement on Instagram after revealing the return of the beloved Dirt and Worms Blizzard, sending fans into a frenzy.
“Hands down my favorite Blizzard of all time. So glad it’s back!” one commenter wrote.
“I've been craving this since they last had it in 2022!” another person wrote.
A third declared, “THIS IS THE BEST DAY EVER.”
Also available for a limited time is the Superman Cake Batter Cookie Dough Blizzard.
Inspired by the upcoming “Superman” movie. It combines the brand’s classic soft serve with sugar cookie dough, cake batter flavoring, and colorful sprinkles, all tinted blue to reflect Superman’s iconic costume.
