Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Sly as a... National park rangers blame sneaky fox for theft of 32 pairs of shoes

Rather than heed the park rangers’ warning, visitors left their shoes out intentionally in hopes of seeing a fox

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 15 July 2025 12:09 EDT
Comments
Related video: Foxy fox steals Russian beachgoer's phone and flies off

"WANTED" posters have been hung up in Grand Teton National Park to warn visitors that they may be visited by a sneaky thief if they aren't careful.

A shoe-stealing fox has snatched at least 32 shoes from campers and other visitors to the Wyoming national park in the last several weeks.

The thefts prompted park rangers to hang "WANTED" posters warning campers about the fox — whose aliases include "Sneaker Snatcher," "The Midnight Mismatcher” and "Swiper the Fox" — and advising them on how best protect their footwear.

Campers should keep their shoes in a secure location — like a bear box, inside their vehicles, or at very least inside their tents — to avoid losing them to the fox.

Officials told Backpack magazine they aren't entirely sure if it's one fox or a group of foxes stealing the shoes, but in either case, they want the thefts to stop.

A poster warning visitors at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming that a shoe-stealing fox has been snatching footwear for weeks
A poster warning visitors at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming that a shoe-stealing fox has been snatching footwear for weeks (National Parks Service)
Recommended

Unfortunately, the park's warning seems to have backfired. According to a post on the park's Instagram account, the warnings apparently only encouraged the visitors to leave out their shoes in hopes of catching a glimpse of the larcenous fox and its potential accomplices.

“What does the fox do with the shoes? We still don’t know,” the park said in a social media post. “Maybe it’s a toy. Maybe it’s a nesting material collection. Maybe it’s fashion.”

Emily Davis, a spokesperson for Grand Teton National Park, told Backpacker that the shoe heists are quite real, and the park's response — though lighthearted in tone — is to educate guests, not encourage interaction with the foxes.

“We were trying to educate our visitors in a fun way about this fox and not to habituate it,” Davis told the magazine.

A screengrab from a National Parks Service video asking visitors to Grand Teton National Park to stop leaving their shoes out for foxes to steal. The park initially used humor to warn visitors that a fox or foxes had been stealing shoes, but in an attempt to get a glimpse of the animals, visitors responded by leaving their shoes out intentionally.
A screengrab from a National Parks Service video asking visitors to Grand Teton National Park to stop leaving their shoes out for foxes to steal. The park initially used humor to warn visitors that a fox or foxes had been stealing shoes, but in an attempt to get a glimpse of the animals, visitors responded by leaving their shoes out intentionally. (National Parks Service/Instagram)

Park officials aren't sure why the fox or foxes keep targeting shoes. It could be that they are attracted to the salty sweat left in them after a day of hiking. But foxes are also generally mischievous and this one may simply just enjoy playing with shoes.

Whatever the reason, the thefts mean that a fox or foxes are venturing closer to humans and doing so regularly. When wild animals become too comfortable around humans, it can lead to unfortunate outcomes for both.

In general, the park service asks visitors to always stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves, and 25 yards away from other animals, such as foxes.

“The NPS used humor to share the story of the sly shoe stealer, but they also pointed out that it’s a problem for the fox to get acclimated to humans because it may need to be relocated or, in the worst-case scenario, euthanized,” the NPS wrote in an Instagram caption.

Davis said that hikers and campers in the park should store their food, cosmetics and — at least during this latest crimewave — their unworn shoes inside of bear boxes. For those who don't camp, a bear box is a reinforced metal box meant to keep bears out.

For visitors who do see a fox shoe theft, the best course of action is to contact a ranger so they can follow up. For visitors who do not see a fox shoe theft, you might want to check your feet, because your shoes may already be gone.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in