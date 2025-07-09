Pine marten kits spotted in national park for first time in 100 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pine martens reintroduced to Dartmoor have successfully bred, with camera-trap footage confirming the presence of young kits scampering through the woodland.

This marks a significant milestone for conservation efforts, as it is the first time the species has bred in the South West of England in over a century.

Conservationists involved in the project said they were "ecstatic" to witness the reintroduced animals successfully reproduce.

The breeding success follows the release of 15 pine martens – eight females and seven males – at undisclosed locations across Dartmoor in autumn 2024.

This reintroduction is a key part of a broader initiative to restore the species to the region.

Historically, pine martens were common across the South West, but their populations suffered drastically due to the destruction of their woodland habitats and human persecution.

open image in gallery Camera trap footage has captured shots of kits scampering through woodland ( Devon Wildlife Trust )

The Two Moors Pine Marten Project partnership, a collaborative effort, alongside its dedicated local volunteers, has invested hundreds of hours into tracking the cat-sized animals, establishing den boxes, and checking camera traps to monitor their progress and activities.

Two films show young pine martens, known as kits, exploring their new Devon home, with one clip revealing three kits chasing each other through leaves and up a bank in a Dartmoor woodland.

Another showed a mother and two kits running along a fallen tree close to a stream.

Experts said female pine martens usually give birth to two or three kits in spring, with youngsters spending their first seven to eight weeks hidden in dens before emerging in early summer, and sticking with their mothers until the following spring.

The conservationists behind the project said the population in the South West should now grow gradually over coming years, and the team is preparing for a further release of pine martens at secret locations in Exmoor this autumn.

open image in gallery Pine martens are a key part of woodland ecosystems ( Alamy/PA )

“When our volunteers discovered the footage of pine marten kits on one of our trail cameras we were ecstatic,” Devon Wildlife Trust’s Tracey Hamston, who leads the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, said.

“This is a historic moment for the return of a native animal and for the future of the South West’s woodlands.

“To have breeding pine martens back after a century’s absence signals a positive step in nature’s recovery.

“It’s also testament to the many hours work undertaken by the project partnership and dozens of local volunteers.”

Jack Hunt, Woodland Trust assistant site manager for Devon, said staff and volunteers have been checking camera traps for several months, and over the past few weeks had been “eagerly anticipating” spotting kits on the films.

“This sighting is wonderful news.

“The work over many years to restore and improve the condition of our woodlands, to support other landowners to do the same and work in partnership on this project has culminated in the return of the pine marten born in its natural environment in Dartmoor, the first of many and the beginning of the return of this missing species.”

The partnership involves Dartmoor National Park Authority, Devon Wildlife Trust, Exmoor National Park Authority, Forestry England, National Trust, Somerset Wildlife Trust and Woodland Trust, backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and supported by the Vincent Wildlife Trust.