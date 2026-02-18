Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While nothing will ever be as controversial as pineapple on pizza, a Florida pizzeria has said it is halting sales of its viral iguana-meat pizza amid regulatory concerns about the unexpectedly popular dish.

Bucks Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach, Florida, whipped up a storm earlier this month when it revealed its "Everglades Pizza", which consists of iguana, venison, alligator, bacon, cheese and topped off with ranch dressing.

Amid Florida's historic cold snap at the beginning of February, which saw rare snow flurries and temperatures dropping to 35F, iguanas began falling from trees due to being "cold-stunned," leaving them immobile.

Considered an invasive species that causes significant damage to crops and plants, green iguanas, which can grow over five feet in length and weigh 17 pounds, are not protected in Florida except by anti-cruelty laws and can be "humanely killed" on private property with landowner permission.

open image in gallery A South Florida cold snap 'cold-stunned' green iguanas, letting residents legally remove them to control the invasive species ( Getty )

Iguana meat is edible and has been eaten for centuries in Mexico, Central America, and parts of the Caribbean, where it is often known as "the chicken of the trees".

However, in the U.S., where eating lizards is less common, serving iguana to paying customers raises unusual regulatory questions, and after several calls and complaints to the Health Department, Bucks Coal Fired Pizza has had to stop making the Everglades Pizza for now.

open image in gallery A ‘cold stunned’ iguana lies on a deck in Miami ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“My buddy hit me up and was like, ‘How do you feel about me bringing in some iguana meat and making iguana pizza?’ I said, ‘absolutely,’” Frankie Cecere, owner of Bucks Coal Fired Pizza, told Florida news outlet Local 10.

“We have received about 1500 calls for iguana pizza,” he said. “It’s highly sought after apparently.”

But along with the popularity came the backlash. “People called in saying we had live iguanas in house, like an animal cruelty issue,” Cecere said. “We don’t have live iguanas here.”

“I thought it would fall under catch and cook,” he added. “You don’t need a license to harvest iguanas because they’re an invasive species, but apparently, there’s no statute for it."

The pizzeria is now working through regulatory questions about serving iguana meat.