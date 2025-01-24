Pineapple pizza debate heats up as UK pizzeria sets £100 price tag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pizzeria in Norwich has declared war on pineapples, charging an eye-watering 100 pounds for a Hawaiian in a bid to put customers off the disputed topping.

Lupa Pizza recently added pizza topped with ham and pineapple to its account on a food delivery app, writing in the description: “Yeah, for 100 pounds you can have it. Order the champagne too! Go on, you monster!”

“(We) vehemently dislike pineapple on pizza,” said Lupa co-owner Francis Wolf. “We feel like it doesn’t suit pizza at all.”

The other co-owner, head chef Quin Jianoran, said they kept tinned pineapple at the restaurant in case someone ordered it, but this had yet to happen.

As pizza has become popular globally, foreign innovations in toppings have often left Italians perplexed and aghast.

open image in gallery Chef Quin Jianoran has a taste of the Hawaiian, ham, and pineapple-topped pizza at Lupa Pizza restaurant in Norwich ( REUTERS )

A January 2024 survey by British polling and research company YouGov showed that over 50% of Britons either love or like pineapple on pizza, 16% disliked it and nearly 20% hated it.

Some well-known British personalities have weighed in on the debate, with former politician Ed Balls saying pineapple on pizza was an “appalling” idea.

open image in gallery An outdoor view of Lupa Pizza restaurant in Norwich ( REUTERS )

Hawaiian lovers took to Lupa’s social media in defence of the topping, with a user saying “pineapple on pizza is life”. Another said Lupa’s war on pineapples was a “great bit of harmless marketing”.

At the Norwich pizzeria, customers were also divided.

Builder Simon Greaves, 40, said that putting pineapple on pizza was wrong, and should not be done. But Johnny Worsley, 14, said the Hawaiian was his second favourite after pepperoni.

“But I wouldn’t pay 100 pounds for it. I don’t think anyone will,” Worsley said.