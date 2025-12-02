Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida woman who lost her engagement ring while crab fishing has shared how a diver found it on the ocean floor, likening it to finding a needle in a haystack.

Influencer Cassie Yammine was pulling out crab traps on Thanksgiving eve when the ring flew off her finger in Siesta Key along the Sunshine State’s gulf coast.

Yammine told Fox Tampa Bay she immediately dove into the water but had no luck in finding it at the bottom.

“I literally jumped into the water with my clothes on and no luck,” she said.

Instead of giving up, Yammine, a photographer and content creator, issued a plea on social media for someone with diving experience to come forward to help the search effort.

open image in gallery Cassie Yammine thought she lost her ring, shown here, in the water but a diver found it at the bottom of the ocean ( Cassie Yammine )

“[I] was on the boat checking stone crab traps and it flew off. Dive shops are closed early for holiday weekend. Can any divers in Sarasota help us out? I will pay! I’m shaking and crying, I can’t believe this actually happened to me,” Yammine wrote on her Facebook.

That same day, Yammine received a response from a diver and boat cruise operator, Captain Joe Pistone with Salt and Mist Sea Tours in St. Petersburg – about 41 miles from Siesta Key.

Yammine documented the renewed search on TikTok where she took to the high seas with husband, Brandon, as well as Pistone.

open image in gallery Cassie Yammine and her husband Brandon Yammine ( Cassie Yammine )

“It is Thanksgiving eve, Captain Joe is out here in the middle of the Gulf. It’s so dark, it’s kind of scary,” she said.

Filming the dark water, Yammine pointed to where the couple’s crab trap was floating, describing it as the “scene of the crime.”

“So apparently there are some big storms rolling in around midnight tonight so this is like our only window of finding this ring,” she said.

Pistone dove into the water to begin searching for the ring, and later in the video, Yammine says half an hour has passed with no luck.

“Not going to lie, I’m getting really sad. He’s doing his best and I’m so hopeful,” she said.

open image in gallery Cassie and Brandon Yammine waiting to find the ring ( Cassie Yammine )

“I think I messaged 500 scuba divers in Sarasota and all around Florida … but it’s honestly like a needle in a haystack.”

Coming up for air again, Pistone said the difficulty was because of the darkness and how small the ring would be in a vast ocean.

“I’m doing everything, I’m creating grids, I’ve used my metal detector, I’ve used my fingers,” he said.

The point where it appears hope was lost, as Pistone said he was running out of oxygen after two hours, the video skips ahead, revealing Yammine with her ring back on her finger and Pistone in the background.

“Guys, Captain Joe is the man, he found it … a Thanksgiving miracle!” she exclaimed.

open image in gallery Diver Joe Pistone found Cassie Yammine's engagement ring ( Cassie Yammine )

“This is the last time that I will ever wear my ring on the boat. She’s staying in the jewelry box when I’m on the water.”

A series of comments on Yammine’s videos included messages of congratulations and disbelief over the unlikely success.

“As a diver, you are very lucky to have been reunited with your ring, incredible skills Captain Joe!” one person commented.

Another said it was a true Thanksgiving miracle.

“Omg what a Thanksgiving miracle..God is good, I am so happy for you,” they said.