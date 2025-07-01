Mysterious packages featuring a picture of Yosemite Sam — and containing cocaine — washed ashore along a Florida beach
A beachgoer discovered about 70 pounds of cocaine inside bizarre, Looney Tunes branded bags, on a Florida beach, authorities said.
What in tarnation?
A beachgoer discovered $500,000 worth of cocaine — concealed inside mysterious black packages featuring a photo of Yosemite Sam — after they washed up on a Sunshine State beach.
Twenty-five packages, each plastered with a photo of Yosemite Sam across the front, were found by a woman walking with her family near Whale’s Tale in Miramar Beach, Corey Dobridnia, the public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, told The Independent.
The total weight of the drugs found inside the packages was about 70 pounds, Dobridnia added.
“While enjoying our beautiful beaches, if you come across any square groupers, PLEASE call [Walton County Sheriff’s Office] immediately and DO NOT touch suspicious packages. The contents could be extremely harmful,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
A photo shared by the sheriff’s office shows that the packages were black and featured the same image of Yosemite Sam, as well as a thick coat of plastic wrap around them.
Authorities confiscated the drugs, but said there is no way of knowing where they came from unless they are able to trace the Yosemite Sam insignia.
The packages were found by Whales Tail, a beach bar and grill on Miramar Beach, a beach town about eight miles east of Destin.
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is working with federal partners to investigate the discovery, Dobridnia said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments