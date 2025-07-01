The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 83-year-old Georgia woman spent six hours in jail after her name was erroneously attached to a drug trafficking case, her family says.

Alice Cordell, of Cobb County, was on her way to the store in mid-June when a Bartow police officer ran her license plate and discovered she had a warrant for meth trafficking. She ended up in a holding cell.

“I know she was terrified. She was cold. Luckily, some inmates gave her some socks in there to help her stay warm,” her grandson, Jacob Cordell, told WSBTV.

Mr Cordell said the Cobb County district attorney’s office refused to speak with him without a lawyer, so while his grandmother remained in jail, the family contacted the defense attorney on the case and learned the actual suspect was arrested in 2024 and has been attending court.

“The difference between my grandmother and the actual defendant in this case is just one letter: Alice is my grandmother, and this lady’s name was Alica,” Jacob Cordell said.

open image in gallery An 83-year-old Georgia woman was jailed for hours after being mistakenly identified as a defendant in a meth trafficking case. ( Getty Images )

The family discovered that court documents mistakenly listed Alice Cordell’s birthdate and an old address among other defendants. The defense attorney informed the judge of the error, and the 83-year-old was released.

Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F. Allen admitted to the “critical error” by the prior administration in a statement to WSBTV. “While the mistake was not intentional, we take full responsibility for ensuring the accuracy and integrity of all matters handled by this office,” she said on Monday.

“This incident underscores why we are committed to restoring the integrity, accountability, and transparency of this office,” Allen continued. “We remain focused on delivering justice responsibly and treating every member of our community with the dignity they deserve. Our office sincerely regrets the distress this caused and remains committed to justice and service to our community.”