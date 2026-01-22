FBI launches investigation into Colts owner who took ketamine and other drugs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FBI has launched an investigation into former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who took ketamine and other drugs, according to a new report.

The agency has requested information related to Irsay’s death, his illegal and prescription substance use and his relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian, an addiction specialist who provided Irsay with drugs leading up to his death, The Washington Post reported, citing a federal grand jury subpoena issued earlier this month.

The FBI could not confirm the reporting to The Independent, citing agency policy. The Independent has also reached out to Haroutunian for comment.

Irsay, who had talked about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in the past, died last May at the age of 65. At the time, the Colts said he “passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

The NFL man had some known health issues after he fell in his home in December 2023, the Associated Press previously reported. A month after his fall, it was announced that Irsay was being treated for a severe respiratory illness. In the summer of 2024, Irsay told reporters he was recovering from two surgeries.

open image in gallery The FBI has launched an investigation into former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who took ketamine and other drugs, according to a new report ( Justin Casterline/Getty Images )

But, according to a Washington Post report published in August, that wasn’t the whole story. Irsay had secretly relapsed and was being given ketamine injections and opioid pills from Haroutunian in the last months of his life, the report found.

The Washington Post said it had found evidence that Irsay suffered from drug overdoses within a two-week span: one in December 2023 in his Indianapolis home and another 12 days later at a resort near Miami.

open image in gallery Jim Irsay, who publicly battled drug addiction, died last May at the age of 65 ( Justin Casterline/Getty Images )

Haroutunian called Irsay a “brother” in a comment to The Washington Post when its report came out over the summer.

“I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him…as a brother,” he said. “We did everything we could to make him as comfortable as possible.”

The reported FBI investigation comes after five people were federally charged in connection with the fatal drug overdose of Friends star Matthew Perry. Two doctors who helped provide ketamine to Perry had pleaded guilty to their charges and were subsequently sentenced.