Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father and his police officer son were killed on a Georgia golf course after a tree fell and crushed their golf cart, according to a local report.

Matthew Terrell Collins Sr, 58, and Matthew Terrell Collins Jr, 29, were parked under a tree while they were golfing at Bull Creek Golf Course in Midland, Georgia, when the tree fell on them.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the men sought refuge under the tree after a storm began dumping rain on the golf course.

The incident happened on April 6, with the storm causing widespread damage throughout the region, according to local officials.

Matthew Terrell Collins Jr, left and his father, Matthew Terrell Collins Sr, right. The father and son were killed on April 6, 2025, after a tree fell on them at a Georgia golf course ( GoFundMe )

“This seems like a terrible accident, but we’ll have the police department and the coroner do a thorough investigation. Our thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. This is a terrible storm that came through our community,” Columbus Fire-EMS Chief Sal Scarpa told WSBTV.

Since April 2, at least 20 people have been killed as a result of flooding and tornadoes across the South and the Midwest.

The younger Collins was reportedly a police officer in Columbus, Georgia.

“Matthew Jr. served our department with pride, and we are grateful for his service to this community. We extend our deepest condolences to the Collins family and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to assist the family.

“Matthew Jr. was a loyal friend, a kindhearted soul, and someone who always showed up for the people in his life. He shared a deep bond with his father, and losing both of them so suddenly is a devastating blow to everyone who knew and loved them,” a message on the fundraiser page said. “[The men] were spending time together when the storm struck — sharing a moment between father and son that would unknowingly become their last."

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement acknowledging the tragedy.

“Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the tragic deaths of two Georgians in Muscogee County today as a result of the severe weather,” he wrote. “We ask that you join us in keeping their loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, along with all those responding to storm damage.”