A University of Georgia student who went viral for smiling in her mugshot was arrested again Sunday, about two weeks after her initial arrest.

Lily Stewart, 20, was arrested by the University of Georgia Police Department and booked at the Athens–Clarke County jail around 5:30 a.m. on two misdemeanors – obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering.

Stewart posted a bond of $4,600 and was released from police custody around 11 a.m.

It’s unclear what led to her newest arrest. Her new mugshot is not available on public records, but The Independent has requested it from the University of George police.

It is the second time this month Stewart has been arrested. She was arrested for excessive speeding on March 8 – the inciting incident that led to her going viral thanks to her mugshot.

open image in gallery University of Georgia student Lily Stewart was arrested again on Sunday. She is seen in a mugshot that went viral after her arrest earlier this month ( Morgan County Sheriff's Office )

Earlier this month, the University of Georgia student was pictured smiling widely at the camera with her hair and makeup done and wearing pearl earrings. Stewart told PEOPLE she was on her way to a party when she was pulled over for speeding twice.

Stewart said she was pulled over by a Georgia State Patrol car and issued a ticket after going 85 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. However, she was taken to jail after being pulled over for going the same speed just moments later.

People on social media circulated her mugshot calling her “Miss America” and “a baddie.” Others joked that she emulated the basic white girl aesthetic.

“Guilty of stealing my heart, your honor,” read one comment, with another adding “In excess of speeding up my heart rate, your honor.”

Stewart found the response to her initial mugshot humorous, posting a video on TikTok sharing her favorite reactions and telling PEOPLE it was “hilarious.”

The Independent has asked an attorney for Stewart for comment.