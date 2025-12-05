Families of people killed in UPS cargo plane crash sue carrier for wrongful death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The families of two of the victims killed when a UPS cargo jet crashed at its World Port hub in Louisville, Kentucky, have launched wrongful death lawsuits.

An MD-11 cargo plane bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville on November 4, killing three UPS pilots on the plane and 11 people on the ground. Another 23 people were injured.

The plane smashed into an industrial area near the airport and exploded in an enormous fireball after its left engine detached during takeoff.

The lawsuits are naming UPS, UPS Air, Boeing, GE, and VT San Antonio Aerospace — an aircraft maintenance firm — as defendants. The Independent has requested comment from the defendants.

Lead attorney for the families, Robert Clifford, alleges that the accident was caused by corporate decisions to keep the aging MD-11 aircrafts — many of which are more than 30 years old — in service without performing detailed inspections.

open image in gallery A UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed near Muhammed Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky on November 4, 2025, causing a massive explosion upon impact. The families of two of the 14 people killed in the crash have launched wrongful death lawsuits against a number of defendants connected to the crash ( Courtesy of X account @LeviDean9 )

“This plane should have never been airworthy to be in the air that day, and this crash was preventable,” Bradley Cosgrove, of Clifford Law Offices said during a press conference. “We hope to find all of the reasons why it was preventable.”

The families suing are those of Angela Anderson, who was killed while she was shopping near the airport, and Trinadette Chavez, who was working at an Auto Parts dealer when the aircraft crashed.

Chavez's family said they will "fight for her, no matter how long it takes, just like she always did for us," said during a press conference announcing the lawsuits on Wednesday.

Gabriela Hermosillo-Nunez, Chavez's sister, said she was the "heart and soul" of her family, according to Louisville Public Media.

open image in gallery A satellite image taken and released by Vantor on November 5, 2025 shows a close-up view of the debris path after a cargo plane crashed near the Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff on November 4. ( Vantor )

“While others her age were living their childhoods, [Chavez], who was a child herself, was feeding us, changing our diapers, teaching us, protecting us and showering us with love,” she said.

UPS and GE both issued statements saying they do not comment on pending litigation, but said safety remains a top priority for both companies.

Since the crash, the FAA has grounded all MD-11 aircraft for inspections and safety reviews.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash. The FAA said it will likely have a final report on the crash and its cause prepared sometime in 2026.

In addition to the lawsuit brought by the families, the federal government is also suing UPS, accusing it of negligence and "wanton conduct."