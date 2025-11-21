Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New images show the moment an engine fell off a UPS plane before it crashed, killing 14 people in Kentucky.

Federal investigators released the dramatic photos while revealing that they found evidence of cracks in the left wing's engine mount.

Additional footage of the crash helped the National Transportation Safety Board determine that the plane's left engine detached from the aircraft during takeoff.

The plane slammed into the ground, tearing a hole through the roof of a UPS warehouse before exploding in a fireball at the airport.

Three flight crew members, a local business owner, and a grandfather and his granddaughter who were “in the wrong place, at the wrong time” were among the 14 dead following the November 4 crash, the deadliest in the company’s history.

open image in gallery The chilling sequence first shows an engine coming loose from the UPS cargo plane during takeoff ( National Transportation Safety Board )

open image in gallery The engine pops off the plane as fire erupts in the next image, followed by the blazing engine catapulting off the stricken plane ( National Transportation Safety Board )

The MD-11 plane only got 30 feet (9.1 meters) off the ground, the NTSB said, citing the flight data recorder in its first formal but preliminary report about the disaster in Louisville, Kentucky.

The NTSB said the plane was not due yet for a detailed inspection of key engine mount parts that had fractures. It still needed to complete nearly 7,000 more takeoffs and landings. It was last examined in October 2021.

“It appears UPS was conducting this maintenance within the required time frame, but I’m sure the FAA is now going to ponder whether that time frame is adequate,” aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti told The Associated Press after reading the report.

A series of photos released by the NTSB shows the left engine coming off the UPS plane and flying up and over the wing as it rolled down the runway. The final image shows the plane slightly airborne with left wing ablaze.

open image in gallery The final images show the plane ablaze as it gets airborne, leaving behind trails of smoke ( National Transportation Safety Board )

open image in gallery Moments later, the plane crashed in a massive explosion that killed 14 people — including the three crew members ( National Transportation Safety Board )

open image in gallery Dramatic videos of the crash showed the plane on fire plowing into buildings and generating a massive plume of smoke ( National Transportation Safety Board )

Earlier this week, Bill Moore, president of UPS Airlines, an arm of UPS, said the company is working with investigators to determine the “root cause” of the crash.

“Once we determine that, then they’ll be able to develop an inspection plan,” Moore said at a news conference in Louisville. “Can we inspect it? If so, how do we repair it? How do we put it back together? And then eventually return the fleet to service. But that’s not going to happen quickly.”

UPS said it has grounded its MD-11 fleet and is using other aircraft during the busy holiday season.