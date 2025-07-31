Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A U.S. Navy stealth fighter jet was forced to eject from a $100 million F-35C Lightning II jet moments before it slammed into a California cotton field, say officials.

Plumes of black smoke were seen blowing across a field at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, after Fresno County officials said they received a report of a military jet “engulfed in flames.”

Deputies, firefighters, and California Highway Patrol officers located the wreckage 40 miles out from the city of Fresno and just north of Lemoore Naval Air Station.

The pilot was found with a parachute in a nearby field after he was forced to eject from the aircraft. He is attached to the squadron known as the VFA-125 “Rough Raiders,” Fresno officials said.

He was airlifted to a local hospital by helicopter and is expected to recover.

open image in gallery Two F-35C Lightning II, attached to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore, fly in formation for a photo exercise in 2018 ( U.S. Navy )

“At night, firefighters used a bulldozer to cut a path to the jet so fire engines could get close enough to extinguish the fire,” FCSO said.

Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes owns the field where the jet crashed.

Mendes told ABC News, his son alerted him to the crash, “I got a call from one of my sons at about 6:50 – that 'hey, I think there's a plane crash in our field, I'm gonna go out there and see.’

“I was in my pajamas, so I put my clothes back on and came this way," Mendes added.

The F-35C is one of three variants of the F-35 Lightning II, designed for use on U.S. aircraft carriers. Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the craft is deemed “the most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft for America and its allies.”

open image in gallery Plumes of black smoke were seen blowing across a field at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, after Fresno County officials said they received a report of a military jet “engulfed in flames” ( Fresno County Sheriff's Office )

The jet is priced at around $100 million and was the second F-35 to crash this year, according to reports from CNN. In January, an Air Force F-35A crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska during a training mission. The pilot also ejected safely in that incident.

A military investigation is now underway to try to determine the cause of the crash.

The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel,” a statement to Reuters from NAS Lemoore read.

The Independent contacted the U.S. Navy and Lockheed Martin for comment.

The U.S. Air Force has 246 F-35s in its fleet, while the Marine Corps has 122 and the Navy has 41, according to the World Air Forces database on FlightGlobal.com.

Internationally, there are over 17 countries involved in the F-35 program, according to Lockheed Martin.

open image in gallery Fire crews attended the scene to extinguish the large flames ( Fresno County Sheriff's Office )

Recently, the jet has faced scrutiny regarding maintenance and readiness issues.

In a January 2025 report from the Defense Department’s Director, Operational Test and Evaluation, variants of the multimillion-dollar jet failed to meet requirements for reliability, maintainability, and availability.

“The operational suitability of the F-35 fleet continues to fall short of Service expectations,” the report said.

In May, a U.S. Navy jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier was lost to the Red Sea after the pilot and weapons systems officer were forced to eject when the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet’s tail hook failed to catch the stopping wire and suffered an arrestment failure as it attempted to land on the carrier.

Both pilots survived the incident but suffered minor injuries.