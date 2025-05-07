Another $60M US Navy jet falls off USS Harry Truman and is lost at sea

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second U.S. Army jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has been lost in the Red Sea, the second jet to be lost from the carrier in just 8 days, sources have said.

The pilot and weapons systems officer were forced to eject after officials said the F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet failed to catch the wire at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday and suffered an arrestment failure as it attempted to land on the carrier.

Both aviators survived the incident but suffered minor injuries, said several people familiar with the matter to CNN.

Meanwhile, sources told the network that the Houthis “took a shot” at the Truman Tuesday, despite President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire with the group hours earlier.

The carrier, which is usually stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, was deployed in the Red Sea eight months ago to defend against threats to shipping vessels by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group.

open image in gallery Two U.S. Navy jets have gone missing in the Red Sea over a space of eight days, said sources familiar with the matter

Based on initial reporting, an official said the tail hook failed to catch the wire, slowing down the aircraft. The aircraft continued to accelerate toward the bow and subsequently plunged into the water, according to NBC News.

The jet has still not been recovered after the crash, and an investigation is underway.

Just over a week prior, another fighter jet, an F/A-18E Super Hornet worth $67 million, fell into the water from the carrier and was considered lost.

A U.S. Navy statement on 28 April said: “The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard,” a statement read on April 28.

One sailor sustained a minor injury.

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard. An investigation is underway,” it continued.

open image in gallery The Houthi rebels began hijacking commercial ships in November 2023 and managed to sink two vessels, seize a third and kill four crew members

Trump spoke about the ceasefire inside the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"[The Houthis] just don't want to fight, and we will honour that and we will stop the bombings, and they have capitulated," Trump said, while he sat alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House.

Officials have not said whether the missing jet incidents are related.

The Houthi rebels began hijacking commercial ships in November 2023 and have since managed to sink two vessels, seize a third, and kill four crew members.

US-led naval forces have managed to thwart several attacks.

The Independent contacted the U.S. Navy for comment.