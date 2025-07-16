Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top executives have recently departed Tesla after months of turmoil caused by CEO Elon Musk’s stint in politics and a sales slump at the electric car company.

Troy Jones, vice president of sales, service and delivery in Tesla’s North American market, left the firm after 15 years,The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Several other Tesla higher-ups have left the company in the past year.

Milan Kovac, a vice president of engineering who oversaw Tesla’s development of its humanoid robot Optimus, announced his departure in June.

open image in gallery Top executives have recently departed Tesla after months of turmoil caused by CEO Elon Musk’s stint in politics and a sales slump at the electric car company ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

“This week, I’ve had to make the most difficult decision of my life and will be moving out of my position. I’ve been far away from home for too long, and will need to spend more time with family abroad,” Kovac, who had worked at the company for more than nine years, wrote on X at the time.

He added: “I want to make it clear that this is the only reason, and has absolutely nothing to do with anything else. My support for @elonmusk and the team is ironclad - Tesla team forever.”

Jenna Ferrura, Tesla’s director of human resources for North America, has also left. Bloomberg reported in June, citing people familiar with the matter, Ferrura no longer appeared in the company directory.

Omead Afshar, who oversaw sales and manufacturing operations in North America and Europe, has departed the company as well.

Forbes reported in June, citing people familiar with the matter, Afshar was fired by Musk after being promoted to his position in October. Bloomberg called Afshar one of Musk’s “closest confidants,” working at the company since 2017.

The E-suite shakeups come during a rough few months for Tesla. Musk made waves among a key demographic of EV buyers when he led President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. Musk left the White House in late May, and his relationship with Trump quickly soured.

There have been protests at Tesla dealerships and even some cases of attacks on property at car showrooms and lots, charging stations and involving privately owned Tesla cars.

open image in gallery There have been protests at Tesla dealerships and even some cases of attacks on property at car showrooms and lots, charging stations and privately owned Tesla cars ( Stephanie Keith/Getty Images )

Against this backdrop, Tesla’s global vehicle sales dropped 13.5 percent in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, the Journal reported earlier this month.

The company reported worse-than-expected Tesla deliveries. There were 384,122 Tesla vehicles delivered in the second quarter, off the 387,000 estimate from analysts, according to FactSet.

Tesla’s stock has also significantly decreased over the past six months. The stock was at around $413 per share on January 16, compared to about $308 per share on Tuesday, according to MarketWatch.

The company has been trying to entice customers with an updated Model Y midsize SUV and a cheaper version of its Cybertruck.

June was a particularly big month for Tesla as the company unveiled new versions of its Model S and Model X luxury cars and launched a pilot of its robotaxi service in Austin.