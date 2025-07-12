MG takes on Tesla with new models

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MG is moving upmarket and taking on the toughest of rivals with its new IM5 and IM6 models, which were revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The new MG IM5 saloon and MG IM6 SUV are directly targeting the top-selling Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y models, with price, range, performance and specifications that are eerily close to the two Teslas.

The MGs’ looks are smart but generic and slightly swoopier than their Tesla rivals. Inside build quality is impressive, there’s a huge array of tech on board, and plenty of space. Although the cars are called MGs, there’s no sign of the traditional MG octagon anywhere on the car, just a badge that represents IM (standing for Intelligence in Motion) on the bonnet, boot and steering wheel, and MG lettering on the tailgate.

open image in gallery While the MG IM5 will target the Tesla Model 3, this MG IM6 will rival the big-selling Tesla Model Y ( Steve Fowler )

The MG IM5 starts at £39,450 for the Standard 75kWh version slotting it below the government’s luxury car tax starting point of £40,000, even when metallic paint is added. There’s no word yet on official range for that car, but in Australia where the IM5 is already on sale in right-hand drive form, it’ll go 304 miles.

The 100kWh Long Range IM5 will go up to 441 miles on a single charge according to MG, slightly further than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. It costs £44,995 – a fiver more than the Tesla.

Finally, there’s a Performance Model with four-wheel drive that’ll cost £48,495. Again, there are no official UK range figures for that car, but in Australia the car will offer a maximum of 357 miles’ range. MG in the UK has confirmed a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds, a little behind the Tesla .

open image in gallery Big screens dominate the MG IM5 interior, with no buttons – quality and tech are impressive, though ( Steve Fowler )

The Tesla Model Y-rivalling MG IM6 SUV starts with the Long Range 100kWh model at £47,995 – £995 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y. In Australia that model will go for a maximum of 345 miles, some way behind the equivalent Tesla’s range in the UK.

There will also be Performance and Launch Edition variants of the MG IM6 SUV costing £50,995 and £52,995. The Performance IM6 will get from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds, 1.1 seconds ahead of a more expensive Long Range All-Wheel Drive Tesla Model Y. The Tesla will go further, though.

open image in gallery The only MG badge that appears on the IM5 and IM6 is lettering on the boot lid ( Steve Fowler )

All 100kWh versions sit on a new 800V platform that enables charging at up to 396kW if you can find a charger fast enough. If you can, it means a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 17 minutes. The Standard Range IM5 model with its 75kWh battery gets 400V tech with a maximum charging speed of 153kW.

Except for the Launch Edition IM6, all cars get the same generous level as kit whichever version you go for – only batteries and motors differentiate the models.

The cabin features two sizeable screens. The ultra-HD screen that sits across the top of the dash measures 26 inches in diameter, while there’s a further 10.5-inch touchscreen that sits below in the centre console. There’s a complete absence of buttons, though, with the screens and voice control being used for all controls.

Every car also gets a full-length panoramic sunroof plus an audio system that features 20 speakers including four ‘Sky Speakers’ in the ceiling. Double-glazed laminated windows should keep the IM5 and IM6 quiet to be able to enjoy the audio system, too.

Some of the advanced tech on board includes Rainy Night Mode, which displays a clearer view of the outside on the large infotainment screen using AI to improve clarity and highlight pedestrians and objects around the car.

There’s also four-wheel steering that reduces the turning circle of the IM5 and IM6, while one-touch parking modes provide easy autonomous parking features. There’s the usual array of driver assistance and safety features on board, too.