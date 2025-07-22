Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk fans camped outside his new Tesla diner in Los Angeles for hours in anticipation of its grand opening on Monday, when the latest venture by the world’s richest man was unveiled.

The ‘retro-futuristic’ eatery opened for business on Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, complete with robots serving popcorn, cybertruck-shaped food containers and giant movie screens.

Visitors were seen cheering the launch in a social media clip posted by Tesla’s chief designer Franz von Holzhausen as he unlocked the doors. Musk made Tesla enthusiasts wait until 4:20 p.m. to be let in, in keeping with his frequent references to marijuana.

open image in gallery The Tesla Diner opened in Hollywood on Monday ( Tesla )

open image in gallery Robots serve up popcorn to customers in Musk’s ‘retro futuristic’ restaurant ( AFP via Getty Images )

The diner serves up American fast food staples including fried chicken and waffles for $13.50, grilled cheese for $9 and tuna melts for $14.

A $13.50 Tesla Burger is also on offer, served with "electric sauce”, on the menu created by LA chef Eric Greenspan.

The Tesla CEO has already suggested the diner could become a global chain if the first branch proves a success.

The diner is open 24/7 and accommodates more than 250 people. Aside from the food, it boasts a range of technological features including 80 supercharger stalls for electric vehicles and solar panels. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, waved to customers from behind a movie-style popcorn machine when the branch opened.

Patrons can watch films on two giant LED screens. On launch day, it showed the 1960s animated sitcom "The Jetsons," on the drive-in projector. The classic show depicted a futuristic world where flying cars and housekeeper robots are the norm.

Musk promoted the diner launch on his social media platform X.

open image in gallery Patrons were served a range of classic American meals in Cybertruck packaging ( Tesla )

“If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes,” he wrote. “An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging!”

“Try it out. Aiming to be a fun experience for all, whether Tesla owners or not. Will keep improving,” he later added.

Early reactions from diners were positive, with some travelling long distances just to get a taste.

open image in gallery Musk has said the diner could become a global chain ( Tesla )

open image in gallery Star Trek plays on one of the giant movie screens ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I drove 6 hrs to eat, charge, and chill at the Tesla Diner that just opened. My family is ecstatic right now,” one superfan wrote on X.

Another customer, Zack, wrote: “First meal at the new Tesla Diner! Solid cheeseburger and great beef tallow fries.”

Others posted on social media were more skeptical. “Prediction: Every Tesla influencer who eats at the Tesla Diner in the next week will say it’s the BEST food they’ve ever had,” Miss Jilliane wrote.

Against the backdrop of the lavish launch, Musk is grappling with the backlash against Tesla Inc. and his feud with former ally Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Musk had lost $20 billion, and his investors had seen over $100 billion disappear, since his falling out with the president. Tesla stock has also seen a slump, falling roughly 14 percent since early June.