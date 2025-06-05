Fan hit by falling debris at Dodger Stadium says cops first asked about his immigration status before he got care

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A baseball fan from Mexico City who was injured by a falling slab of concrete at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles says that police demanded to know his immigration status before he received attention.

Luis Ricardo Aquino told KTLA 5 he was in his seat during a game on Friday between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees when he was struck in the back by a piece of concrete about the size of a softball.

The concrete slab had fallen from the deck above and left Aquino with a fractured rib, he said, adding he was ultimately provided care at the stadium but was initially startled by the line of questioning from police.

Aquino claims that first responders first asked him if he had permission to be in the United States, to which he replied: “Yes, I am on my visa.” He said officials then took his documents from him.

“I am angry because I felt discriminated against,” he said, explaining how he refused further medical attention at the time.

“The paramedics did treat me and checked my vitals, but everything seemed ok,” he told the TV station. “They asked if I wanted to go to a hospital, but this is not my country, so I did not feel comfortable.”

open image in gallery Luis Ricardo Aquino lives in Mexico City and says officers demanded to see his visa after he was injured st Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles ( Getty Images )

The baseball fan said he ultimately decided against filing a complaint in exchange for merchandise and went back to his seat. Stadium officials brought him a jersey, bracelets and a Max Muncy bobblehead. Still, he said there was no apology or follow-up.

As a result of the incident, stadium officials installed a section of protective netting under the top deck of Section 10, according to the outlet. The area where Aquino was sitting is between home plate and first base.

This is the fan getting medical help. pic.twitter.com/xac4nMscCS — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 31, 2025

In a statement to The Athletic, Dodgers officials said they had professionals and experts at Dodger Stadium to examine the area and clear it for safety.