New York Yankees star Oswaldo Cabrera breaks silence after ‘brutal’ ankle injury

New York Yankee third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera has spoken out for the first time since sustaining a gruesome ankle fracture during Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

At the top of the ninth inning in the first of a three-game series, the 26-year-old utility player was sliding his way into home plate when he twisted his ankle awkwardly in the process.

Cabrera was immediately tended to by multiple personnel, who lifted him onto a stretcher before wheeling him into an on-field ambulance.

On Thursday, in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post, the Yankee expressed his gratitude for the “thousands of messages” he received from family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, and teammates after the brutal injury.

“After such a sad night for me, having so many negative thoughts after twisting my ankle so brutally, in so much pain, I went to try to sleep so I wouldn’t give in to more bad thoughts,” Carbera began, alongside a picture of him smiling on the field.

“When I woke up, one of the first things I did was grab my phone. I didn’t have hundreds, I had THOUSANDS of messages from my family, friends, fans, agents, coaches, teammates…—I simply had messages from EVERYONE,” he continued. “I dropped the phone on the bed and with a big SMILE on my face, the first thing I could say was, ‘God, how blessed I am.’ Maybe it’s because it’s only after going through something like this that you realize the love that surrounds us.”

Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game ( Getty )

He added: “And TODAY, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL. Thank you for worrying about me, for every message, for keeping me in your prayers, for making me feel so supported. This is something that my family and I will never forget!”

Looking ahead, Cabrera said: “My return to the field begins today. Thanks to you, I feel more motivated than ever. So, with the strength I’ve always had and all this beautiful energy that you all give to me, I tell you that I will return, and I will return even stronger to continue giving my best every day. I LOVE U ALL.”

Despite twisting his ankle, Cabrera successfully scored the run, helping the Yankees earn an 11-5 victory over the Mariners that night.

He has been placed on a 10-day injured list, though it’s expected that, given the nature of his injury, he will likely be moved to the 60-day injured list.

Currently in his fourth MLB season, Cabrera has become an integral part of the Yankees’ lineup, hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

He first signed with the Yankees as a free agent at 16 years old. After moving through the team’s farm system, he was called up in 2022, making his MLB debut.