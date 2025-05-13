Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York Yankees may have defeated the Seattle Mariners Monday night, but they appear to have lost an integral part of their team in the process.

Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a gruesome ankle injury while trying to slide into home. He scored the final run of the game on the play, but slid awkwardly toward the base, appearing to pull his ankle out of place in the process.

Cabrera, 26, was immediately tended to by multiple team personnel, who put a towel over his lower leg as he grimaced and writhed in pain. He ultimately left the field in an ambulance with a brace on his left ankle.

His teammates appeared stoic as they watched from the field and the dugout as Cabrera was carted away. Some were seen wiping away tears both during and after the game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Speaking to the press after the 11-5 win, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “I think everyone understands it was a pretty serious situation. So, just praying for our guy tonight and hoping for the best. Trust that he’s in good hands as he goes through the night here.”

Judge also spoke to the media, saying that Cabrera called him over to chat before he was taken to the hospital.

open image in gallery Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game ( Getty )

“Right before he got carted off, he just called me over and said, ‘Hey, did I score?’” Judge said. “So, just kind of shows you what type of guy he is. Something like that happens and the one thing on his mind for all the pain and everything is, ‘Did I score?’”

In his fourth MLB season, Cabrera has become an integral part of the Yankees’ lineup, hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs.

open image in gallery The New York Yankees appeared somber after winning the game but losing Cabrera to an injury ( Getty )

Hours after the injury, the Yankees organization, players, and dozens of fans have paid tribute to Cabrera with the understanding that he’ll likely be missing the remainder of the regular season.

The Yankees posted a photo of a grinning Cabrera with the caption: “Sending all of our love to @ocabrera13.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish the third baseman well.

“So so unfair. The hardest working and nicest guy. We love you Ozzie. Praying this looked worse than it really is,” one fan wrote.

“Ughhhh that poor kid. Sad to see an injury like that to anyone let alone a guy whos always smiling. Power sent out to you young fella,” another said.

“The win doesn’t even feel the same. Just want Ozzie to be ok,” a third chimed in.

“I am absolutely devastated. My heart goes out to Oswaldo Cabrera and the Yanks. I hope he gets nothing but the best medical care and support. Big shout out to Mariners fans for being incredibly respectful and supportive. And to their medical team for being super quick,” someone wrote on X.

The Mariners organization also sent out a message to Cabrera, writing on X: “Wishing the best for Oswaldo Cabrera.”