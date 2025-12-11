Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney is making a $1 billion investment in artificial intelligence company OpenAI, and will allow beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse to be featured in user-generated videos.

The deal, licensed for three years, will allow users to create their own Disney content using Sora – OpenAI’s short-form video-making platform.

More than 200 characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar will be available for use, as well as costumes, props, vehicles and environments from the iconic franchises. Among the characters fans will be able to use in their creations are Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Lilo and Stitch, Disney princesses Ariel, Cinderella, Belle and the Beast, Simba and Mufasa, as well as characters from the worlds of Encanto, Frozen, Inside Out, Moana, Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Up and Zootopia.

Black Panther, Captain America, Deadpool, Groot, Iron Man, Loki, Thor and Thanos will be available from the Marvel franchise, while Darth Vader, Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Leia, the Mandalorian, Stormtroopers, and Master Yoda from Star Wars are also included.

ChatGPT will also be able to generate images of the characters, drawing from the same intellectual property banks.

However, the agreement does not include any talent likenesses or voices, Disney said in a press statement.

The new features are reported to be launching on Sora and ChatGPT in 2026.

AI video generators such as Sora have exploded in popularity due to their ability to quickly create realistic clips based merely on text prompts, though are increasingly causing concern over their use to spread misinformation, deepfakes or copyright infringements.

Such overuse, from everyday users to President Donald Trump, has given rise to the term “AI slop” – referring to the high volume of low-quality content generated by artificial intelligence.

Disney and OpenAI have said they are committed to responsible use of AI that protects the safety of users and the rights of creators.

Together, the companies “will advance human-centered AI that respects the creative industries and expands what is possible for storytelling,” Thursday’s announcement from the companies added.

“Disney is the global gold standard for storytelling, and we’re excited to partner to allow Sora and ChatGPT Images to expand the way people create and experience great content,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI.

“This agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly to promote innovation that benefits society, respect the importance of creativity, and help works reach vast new audiences.”

Disney CEO Robert Iger said the deal will “extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI, while respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment, bringing with it new ways to create and share great stories with the world,” Iger said in a separate statement.

“Bringing together Disney’s iconic stories and characters with OpenAI’s groundbreaking technology puts imagination and creativity directly into the hands of Disney fans in ways we’ve never seen before, giving them richer and more personal ways to connect with the Disney characters and stories they love.”

Disney will also become a “major customer” of OpenAI and use its technology to build new products, tools and services. It will also roll out ChatGPT for employees.