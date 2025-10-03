Watch live: Outside court as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is sentenced
Watch a livestream outside court as Sean “Diddy” Combs is due to be sentenced on Friday, 3 October, for prostitution-related charges following a two-month trial that unmasked the mogul as a serial domestic abuser and drug addict.
The disgraced music titan, 55, is facing a potential 20-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, also known as the Mann Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years per count.
Combs, who is expected to address the court for the first time, was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.
The prosecution is seeking at least 11 years in prison from Judge Arun Subramanian, while the defense has argued for a more lenient sentence of 14 months.
Combs is also set to be confronted by his former assistant, who testified under the pseudonym “Mia” during his trial.
Testimony from his ex-girlfriends described graphic details of years of violent, domestic abuse that took place during “Freak offs” – days-long, drug-fueled orgies orchestrated at the rapper’s behest, the court heard.
Cassie Ventura, Combs’s ex-girlfriend, is not expected to be at the hearing but submitted a victim impact statement where she described her fears over “swift retribution” should Combs walk free.
