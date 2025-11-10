Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Delta Air Lines pilot has gone viral for his soothing message to travelers nervous to fly as the government shutdown continues to wreck havoc across the nation’s airports.

In the viral clip, which has gained over 10 million views since it was shared on TikTok on Saturday, the captain tells passengers that he promised to get his young daughter ice cream upon his return — vowing “absolutely nothing” would stop him from delivering on that promise.

“I know we have probably quite a few nervous flyers today. It is perfectly understandable. I want to emphasize this aircraft does not move a single inch unless both my co-captain, Michael, and myself are absolutely certain it is safe to do so,” the pilot says in the clip.

“Before I left the house on this trip, my little one learned the word ‘ice cream’ and she made me make sure I promised to get her ice cream when I get back home from the trip,” he continued.

The pilot added, “That being said, nothing – and I mean absolutely nothing – unsafe comes in between me and that little girl and her ice cream.”

open image in gallery A Delta pilot has gone viral for his reassuring message to travelers during a recent flight. Many travelers have heightened concerns as air traffic controllers go without pay now for over 40 days, and after a UPS cargo plane had a fiery crash last week, killing 14 people ( TikTok @sisterhoodwomentravelers )

The captain, identified by social media users as Christopher Pennington, then encouraged passengers to use the in-flight WiFi to text their loved ones and make plans to get ice cream upon their arrival.

Internet users praised the pilot for his heartwarming message amidst what has been a chaotic time for traveling. Many Americans have expressed concerns about flying amidst the government shutdown, which has left air traffic controllers without pay for over 40 days. Concerns are also heightened after a UPS cargo plane had a fiery crash at a Kentucky airport last week, killing 14 people.

“This would have instantly calmed me,” one TikTok user commented.

Another chimed in, “You see a pilot, I see a good dad.”

“People talking about Delta…but this is 99% of pilots. They wanna go home to their families. I don’t think people realize how much precision they put into their work,” another TikToker wrote.

“Delta y’all better take care of this champion!” one person wrote. Another added: “Delta pay this man more.”

Not all commentators found the words calming. Some even lamented that pilots and flight staff shouldn’t have to be reassuring passengers that they will be kept safe – and placed the blame on the Trump administration for allowing the situation to become so dire.

“This should not have to be necessary. The current administration is the worst,” one person wrote on TikTok.

Another added: “Insane that they have to even make this type of speech.”

open image in gallery The government shutdown has caused chaos for travelers across the country ( AFP/Getty )

Travel delays and disruptions have piled up this week as the Federal Aviation Administration cuts flights at major airports and air traffic controllers go without pay thanks to the federal shutdown.

The FAA said last week that airlines at 40 major airports will cut 4 percent of their flights starting Friday. That requirement will rise to 6 percent by Tuesday, and 10 percent by Friday this week.

An end to the shutdown may be in sight as eight Democratic senators got behind a Republican plan to reopen the government. However, the measure still needs final Senate approval. It’ll also need approval from the House of Representatives — and President Donald Trump’s signature — before it becomes law.

Still, it remains unclear when the shutdown will end, and even after it does, air travel won’t immediately go back to normal, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Duffy said it could take “days, if not a week,” for flights to return to full capacity after the shutdown ends.

"The problem is the airlines have to then put those flights back out for booking again, and so it's going to take some time for the airlines to respond," Duffy told Fox News’s America Reports on Friday.

"So once we see more controllers in the towers, then airlines have to respond to that, so it can be, you know, days, if not a week, before we get back to full-forced flights when the shutdown ends,” he added.

open image in gallery Sunday was the worst day for air travel in the U.S. since the start of the government shutdown, with 11,000 flights delayed and nearly 3,000 cancellations ( AFP/Getty )

More than 2,700 flights into, out of, or within the U.S. have been delayed so far on Monday, while more than 1,600 flights have been canceled altogether, according to FlightAware.

Meanwhile, Sunday was the worst day for air travel since the shutdown began, with more than 11,000 delays and nearly 3,000 cancellations.

On Saturday, 7,545 flights were delayed and 1,566 flights were canceled.

Air traffic controllers have missed one paycheck so far, and are set to miss their second paycheck on Tuesday, Duffy said on Friday.

The pilot’s reassuring message also comes days after a UPS cargo plane crashed at an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 14 people, officials said.

The crash Tuesday at UPS Worldport killed the three pilots on the plane, which was bound for Honolulu. A large fire developed in the left wing and an engine separated on takeoff, causing the plane to crash into businesses nearby.