Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flight restrictions stemming from the government shutdown are now impacting Americans who rely on private jets, as the Federal Aviation Administration has “effectively prohibited” business travel at some of the busiest airports in the country.

Last week, the agency cut air traffic at 40 airports across the U.S. by 10 percent and, as of Sunday, more than 2,000 commercial flights had been canceled, with a further 7,000 delayed.

Now restrictions will impact private jets at Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., the National Business Aviation Association trade said in a statement late Sunday.

“Further restrictions were announced that will effectively prohibit business aviation operations at 12 of those [40] airports, disproportionately impacting general aviation, an industry that creates more than a million jobs, generates $340 billion in economic impact and supports humanitarian flights every day,” the association’s CEO Ed Bolen said.

“Safety is the cornerstone of business aviation, and NBAA is fully committed to ensuring the safety of the NAS (National Airspace System),” Bolen continued. “Among the ways we will do that is to ensure business aviation operators have an understanding of these restrictions and their implications.”

open image in gallery Flight restrictions stemming from the government shutdown are now impacting Americans who rely on private jets ( Getty )

There had been calls from some to reduce private jet travel over commercial flights when the first restrictions were announced.

“Just a thought… instead of reducing U.S. commercial flights, FAA should start by cancelling all billionaire and corporate private jet travel!” said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

California governor candidate Katie Porter accused the Trump administration of prioritizing private jets over the public.

“Private jet flights often take a single billionaire passenger, but still put real strain on our air traffic control system,” Porter said in a video on X last week.

“Trump is choosing to target commercial airlines that the rest of us take, rather than grounding his billionaire friends. That’s messed up — and shows you who he is about.”

open image in gallery There had been calls from some to reduce private jet travel over commercial flights when the first restrictions were announced ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Last week the FAA cut air traffic at 40 airports across the U.S. by 10 percent and as of Sunday, more than 2,000 commercial flights had been canceled, with a further 7,000 delayed ( REUTERS )

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy hit back Sunday and said restrictions were in place for private jets and the “priority is the traveling public.”

Duffy dismissed the criticism by Porter and others as “political theater.”

Flight reductions on commercial travel came into effect Friday, with major airports experiencing delays throughout the weekend.

Thousands of air traffic controllers have now been working without pay since early October.

An agreement to end the 40-day shutdown is in sight after eight Senate Democrats broke with leadership in a vote Sunday and “surrendered” to Republicans.

House Democrats and progressive activists are fuming over the proposed deal the breakaway Senate Democrats brokered with Republicans.

The deal brokered Sunday night reportedly guarantees that Republicans would allow for a vote on extending the Obamacare tax credits in the future. Still, that does not mean that the House of Representatives, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, would be guaranteed to hold a vote, given many of his Republican members, swayed by President Donald Trump, have opposed the tax credits.