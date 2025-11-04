Bomb threat on a plane leads to stop of flights at DC’s Reagan airport
The threat was made against a United Airlines plane
All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia were temporarily halted on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made against a United Airlines plane.
Traffic resumed about 35 minutes after the airport announced flights were on hold. The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were resuming after earlier issuing a ground stop due to a reported security issue.
Passengers were quickly offloaded from the United plane onto the tarmac and were bused to the terminal, DCA said on social media.
The aircraft was moved away from the terminal while authorities investigated.
"The FAA is aware of a reported security issue on an aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)," the Federal Aviation Administration wrote on X. "Passengers have been removed, and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate."
A person briefed on the incident told Reuters that a threat had been made against the plane and it was being checked out of an abundance of caution.
More than 120 flights were delayed at Reagan as a result, according to Reuters. The airport is located about 5 miles from the White House and the U.S. Capitol.
Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 said the issue was caused by an unconfirmed threat against the United flight, which arrived at the airport from Houston.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the reported threat on social media, writing on X, “Earlier today a United flight from Houston to Washington, D.C. received a bomb threat.”
“The flight landed safely at DCA, passengers were evacuated, and law enforcement conducted a full search of the aircraft. The @FAANews has received the all clear and operations have resumed.”
Duffy added: “I want to thank our brave men and women in law enforcement for their quick response.”
United did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.
This is a breaking news story...
