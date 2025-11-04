Bomb threat on a plane leads to stop of flights at DC’s Reagan airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All flights in and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia were temporarily halted on Tuesday afternoon after a bomb threat was made against a United Airlines plane.

Traffic resumed about 35 minutes after the airport announced flights were on hold. The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were resuming after earlier issuing a ground stop due to a reported security issue.

Passengers were quickly offloaded from the United plane onto the tarmac and were bused to the terminal, DCA said on social media.

The aircraft was moved away from the terminal while authorities investigated.

"The FAA is aware of a reported security issue on an aircraft at Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)," the Federal Aviation Administration wrote on X. "Passengers have been removed, and the aircraft is away from the terminal while authorities investigate."

open image in gallery A United Airlines plane is pictured at Reagan Airport, just outside of Washington, D.C. A threat was made against a United plane at DCA Tuesday afternoon, temporarily halting air traffic at the airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

A person briefed on the incident told Reuters that a threat had been made against the plane and it was being checked out of an abundance of caution.

More than 120 flights were delayed at Reagan as a result, according to Reuters. The airport is located about 5 miles from the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

Flight tracking site FlightRadar24 said the issue was caused by an unconfirmed threat against the United flight, which arrived at the airport from Houston.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy addressed the reported threat on social media, writing on X, “Earlier today a United flight from Houston to Washington, D.C. received a bomb threat.”

“The flight landed safely at DCA, passengers were evacuated, and law enforcement conducted a full search of the aircraft. The @FAANews has received the all clear and operations have resumed.”

Duffy added: “I want to thank our brave men and women in law enforcement for their quick response.”

United did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

This is a breaking news story...