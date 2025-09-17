Rapper DaBaby’s new video sparks outrage after recreating fatal stabbing of Ukraine refugee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper DaBaby has stirred controversy again with the release of his new music video for the song “Save Me,” which reenacts the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on public transit in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zarutska, just 23 years old, was brutally killed on August 22 while riding Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line, allegedly stabbed to death by Decarlos Brown Jr., who now faces criminal charges. A refugee from war-torn Ukraine, she had fled her homeland in 2022 seeking safety and a new life.

DaBaby’s music video opens with actual surveillance footage showing Zarutska entering the train in her pizzeria uniform, heading home after a shift. It then transitions to dramatized scenes in which actors portray Zarutska and her alleged attacker, who is also wearing a red hoodie, similar to the one Brown wore.

“Do you think you can save me?” the song’s chorus goes.

Sitting next to the attacker and wearing a black hoodie, DaBaby, the Charlotte native, raps, “Think you could save me like your God or something?”

open image in gallery DaBaby (left) reenacted the viral moment Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska was fatally stabbed aboard Charlotte’s Lynx Blue Line in his music video for 'Save Me' ( YouTube/DaBaby )

“When I stay silent on my morals, yeah it cost me plenty,” he says elsewhere. 'Better stay out my face cause I’m a man and I will bleed you down.”

“No nine-to-five, you rather post up at the store or something - so we can’t save you.”

In a departure from the real outcome, the video shows DaBaby - whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk - intervening at the last moment, stopping the attack, and preventing the stabbing that, in reality, claimed Zarutska’s life.

The Youtube caption accompanying the video reads: ‘A dedication to Iryna Zarutska.’ There is also a GoFundMe link for Zarutska’s family, which has reached $437,200 as of Wednesday morning.

open image in gallery An actor portraying Iryna Zarutska wore a nearly identical pizzeria uniform that she wore the night of her death ( YouTube/DaBaby )

The Independent has contacted representatives for DaBaby and the creators of Zarutska’s GoFundMe for comment.

The reenactment has divided opinion online. Some have praised the rapper for bringing increased attention to the tragic event, while others have criticized the video as exploitative.

“A lot of people are hating on him for making this, but I'm glad a celebrity finally brought some attention to what happened,” one person commented on YouTube.

“One of the craziest video concepts I’ve seen in a while,” another person said.

A third wrote, “Wow, DaBaby just gained some seriously massive respect in my book. Thank you for having the courage to bring attention to this tragedy. Using your voice for good like this is truly admirable.”

Meanwhile, back on Instagram, one user thought the video was “VERY insensitive.”

“Who...on your team thought this was a good idea???” one person asked.

“I’m sorry, that affect that you trying to capitalize on this. It’s to (sic) fresh. This is sick!” another said.

“This is going to be very problematic,” another predicted.

Another user commented in Dababy’s defense.

open image in gallery Iryna Zarutska has sparked backlash across the political spectrum. ( Iryna Zarutska )

“If you look at the full video on YT [YouTube] and pay attention to the lyrics, you'll understand the message; He's hurt that, unfortunately, he wasn't on the train and in a space where he could've tried to stop bro and talk him out of not doing the act, saving both parties,” they wrote. “But there are some people you just can't save. ‘SAVE ME.’”

open image in gallery Fans and critics of DaBaby are divided on the 'Save Me' music video ( Getty Images )

DaBaby is no stranger to controversy. As well as a string of legal issues, he faced backlash after a homophobic rant while on stage at Rolling Loud in 2021. The incident saw him removed from festival line ups across the world.