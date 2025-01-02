Cybertruck blast suspect was a ‘Rambo type’ who loved Trump, family says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Green Beret who was driving a Tesla Cybertruck that blew up outside the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas on New Year’s Day “was a 100 percent patriot,” his bewildered uncle said Thursday.

Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was “like a Rambo-type, for lack of a better word,” Dean Livelsberger told The Independent.

Dean, whose older brother is Livelsberger’s father, Roger, himself an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, said his nephew “loved the Army.”

“He used to have all patriotic stuff on Facebook, he was 100 percent loving the country,” he continued. “He loved Trump, and he was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American. It’s one of the reasons he was in Special Forces for so many years. It wasn’t just one tour of duty.”

open image in gallery Matthew Livelsberger, the man believed to have detonated a Tesla outside Donald Trump’s Las Vegas hotel, was a Green Beret ( LinkedIn )

Dean Livelsberger said he was aware of the explosion in Vegas, but had not yet been made aware that Matt, as he called him, had been named as the culprit until The Independent contacted him for comment. At first, Dean assumed the explosion had been caused by “one of those big lithium batteries that short-circuited or something,” he said. He was relieved that the blast only caused seven minor injuries and didn’t kill anyone else. But, he added, the amateurish construction of the explosive device, an array of propane tanks, fireworks and camping fuel, left him with a slew of additional questions.

“Matt was a very skilled warrior, and he would be able to make — if it was him, and if he did this — he would’ve been able to make a more sophisticated explosive than using propane tanks and camping fuel. He was what you might call a ‘supersoldier.’ If you ever read about the things he was awarded, and the experience he had, some of it doesn’t make sense, when he had the skills and ability to make something more, let’s say, ‘efficient.’ His skills were enormous from what he had been taught in the military.”

Livelsberger was in the U.S. Army for 19 years, 18 of which were in the elite Special Forces. He was currently stationed in Germany, and was on leave in Colorado Springs when he rented the Cybertruck and drove to Nevada, law enforcement sources said.

open image in gallery The Cybertruck that Livelsberger was driving exploded hours after a vehicle attack in New Orleans killed 15 people ( AP )

The truck blew up just a few hours after Shamsud-Din Jabbar rammed a truck into New Year’s Day revelers in New Orleans killing at least 15 people. Jabbar, 42, was also an Army veteran who was posted to the same base as Livelsberger, and also served in Afghanistan around the same time that Livelsberger did. Investigators were looking into a possible link between the two men, who both rented their vehicles through the same carshare service, Turo, but so far they have found no “direct” connection between the two.

Livelsberger divorced his first wife, who now lives in South Florida with her new husband, several years ago. Livelsberger shares a newborn with his new partner, and in September posted a picture on Facebook of himself cradling the infant in his arms, according to Dean. Over the past few months, an array of photos Livelsberger posted from Germany, including pictures of himself proposing to his partner, and the ring he gave her, have “disappeared,” his uncle said.

Livelsberger’s father, who was unreachable on Thursday, was married “several times,” and had children with “a couple of different women,” according to Dean Livelsberger, who has been semi-estranged from his brother for years.

At the same time, Dean said, “Matt wasn’t estranged from the family at all. Everyone thought the world of Matt.”