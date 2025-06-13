CVS under investigation for sending text messages to customers lobbying against proposed bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has launched an investigation into CVS, probing whether or not the company has been improperly using its customers’ personal information to send text messages lobbying against a state law.

She said she also plans to issue the company a cease-and-desist letter to halt the texts, according to ABC News.

Lawmakers debating the failed bill at the center of the controversy shared images of CVS's texts during a hearing on Wednesday.

“Last minute legislation in Louisiana threatens to close your CVS Pharmacy — your medication cost may go up and your pharmacist may lose their job,” one text said, according to the Associated Press.

The bill would have prohibited companies from owning both pharmacy benefit managers and drug stores.

The Louisiana Attorney General is investigating whether or not CVS improperly used customer’s private information to send them text messages lobbying against a proposed bill that would have impacted its operations in the state ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

CVS owns retail pharmacies as well as CVS Caremark, which is one of the nation's top three pharmacy benefit managers, meaning the law would have directly affected its business.

CVS Caremark and other pharmacy managers essentially act as middlemen by purchasing prescription drugs from manufacturers and determining the terms for how those drugs are distributed to customers.

In 2024, the Federal Trade Commission issued a report saying that the managers "may be profiting by inflating drug costs and squeezing Main Street pharmacies."

In Louisiana, CVS's text messages included links to a draft letter asking lawmakers to reject the legislation.

“The proposed legislation would take away my and other Louisiana patients’ ability to get our medications shipped right to our homes,” the letter read. “They would also ban the pharmacies that serve patients suffering from complex diseases requiring specialty pharmacy care to manage their life-threatening conditions like organ transplants or cancer. These vulnerable patients cannot afford any disruption to their care – the consequences would be dire.”

State Representative Dixon McMakin said CVS was "lying" and using "scare tactics" to oppose the legislation.

CVS reportedly sent "large numbers" of texts to state employees and their families to lobby against the legislation, according to Murrill in her statement.

Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS, provided the Independent with the following statement:

“Louisiana’s HB 358 came together Wednesday with no public hearing. We believe we had a responsibility to inform our customers of misguided legislation that sought to shutter their trusted pharmacy, and we acted accordingly. Our communication with our customers, patients and members of our community was consistent with law.

Our focus remains on serving the people of Louisiana: lowering drug costs, providing access to care, and helping improve health. We look forward to working productively with policymakers to continue to make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible and to promote the value of community pharmacy.”

The bill failed to pass the state Senate, which decided not to take it up for the 2025 session.