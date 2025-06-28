The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Canadian pro wrestling fan is facing federal stalking charges after showing up at a WWE superstar’s Florida home and attempting to break in before leaving a handwritten note on the front porch explaining his “friendly visit,” according to an FBI probable cause affidavit reviewed by The Independent.

The documents say 41-year-old Scarborough, Ontario resident Shawn Chan obtained a passport last month and flew that same day to Orlando, where women’s tag team champion Liv Morgan lives and trains.

As is customary in federal court filings, the affidavit, which was unsealed on Friday, does not identify the victim by name. However, it includes dates and details that match contemporaneous reporting regarding Chan’s June 3 arrest in Orange County on state charges related to Morgan. (There was some initial confusion about the reasons for Chan’s arrest, with some outlets conflating him with a second arrestee at the same location, on apparently unrelated charges.) The newly unsealed affidavit, which has not been previously reported, provides fresh details about Chan and his alleged stalking activities.

Chan does not yet have an attorney listed in court filings, and was unable to be reached for comment.

On May 26, Chan boarded an Air Canada flight to Orlando, telling customs officials upon arrival that he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center during his stay, according to the affidavit. The center is “a state-of-the-art training facility designed to develop well-rounded athletes with aspirations of joining the [WWE],” the affidavit explains. “It does not, however, have any hotel rooms, dorm rooms, or other lodging.”

open image in gallery Shawn Chan, 41, seen here on surveillance video during his alleged stalking attempt ( US District Court for the Middle District of Florida )

Four days after he got to Orlando, the affidavit says Chan traveled about two hours west of the city to a house that appears to describe Morgan’s, the affidavit states. Surveillance footage captured Chan arriving at roughly 5:20 p.m. on May 31, wearing a black shirt, tan shorts, a black baseball hat, and carrying a large black backpack.

He approached the home through the yard instead of walking up the driveway, and circled the property twice, the affidavit goes on. He then entered the front porch and reached down around the door mat, presumably looking for a spare key, the affidavit continues. Chan, it says, then “touched around the bottom of the front door, swiped the locking mechanism on the door several times with his hand, grabbed the front door handle, and leaned into the door attempting to open it.”

After failing to get inside, Chan then “retrieved a long air rifle pellet gun from the front porch wall, which… had [been] left outside of the Residence,” the affidavit states. “The air rifle is a Sig Sauer MCX .177 air rifle capable of firing metal pellets at 600 feet per second. Chan can be seen sitting on the front porch with the pellet gun before standing and walking to the front door.”

After loitering for more than two hours, seemingly waiting for Morgan to return, Chan left a note near some packages that had been delivered, according to the affidavit. Among other things, the note mentioned having been wronged by members of an online gaming community and said, “I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more… Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

The note included Chan’s home address and phone number, the affidavit says.

open image in gallery Shawn Chan was caught on video brandishing an air rifle left on the porch, according to the FBI ( US District Court for the Middle District of Florida )

On June 3, Chan appeared at the WWE Performance Center, where Morgan was taping a special, according to the affidavit. However, security personnel recognized Chan from the surveillance video, and notified deputies, who took him into custody.

During a search of Chan’s belongings, officers found two bottles of liquid with Chinese writing on them, the affidavit states.

“When asked what the liquids were, Chan stated they were medicines, one of which was to treat injuries such as bleeding,” it says. “Chan was also in possession of a Canadian passport in his name which was issued May 26, 2025… the same day he traveled to Orlando.”

Morgan later told cops that she had been out of town when Chan was at her home, and that she did not know him, according to the affidavit.

“She expressed concern that her home address was known to the public and that two other individuals had shown up to her residence without invitation or notice,” the affidavit states. “The victim explained she does not bring fan mail into the house because of the number of concerning messages she receives.”

Chan, who was indicted on Wednesday, is presently detained in the Pasco County Detention Center, and is set to appear in Orlando federal court on July 18 for arraignment on one count of interstate domestic violence.

If convicted, Chan faces up to five years in prison.