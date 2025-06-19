Hulk Hogan representative addresses rumors that wrestling legend is on his death bed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hulk Hogan’s representative has assured fans there are “no reasons to panic,” amid false reports that he “might not make it” after undergoing surgery last month.

In May, a spokesperson for the retired wrestling legend, 71, told TMZ that he had undergone “a little fusion procedure” on his neck.

During a Wednesday livestream, YouTuber Bubba the Love Sponge claimed he had heard from “reliable sources” that things were “not looking good” for Hogan.

However, a representative for Hogan has debunked those claims, telling E! News that the surgery had “indeed been successful,” and there are “no reasons to panic.”

There have been conflicting reports about what surgery he recently underwent, as his representative shared that it was to treat back pain that he’s suffered from for years, while a separate source claimed to US Weekly that he was recovering from “pretty serious heart surgery.”

Hulk Hogan’s representative has assured fans there’s ‘no reason to panic’ ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted Hogan’s representative for comment.

Over the years, Hogan has had a string of back surgeries and hip and shoulder replacements.

“I’ve had like 25 surgeries in the last ten years. 10 of them were back surgeries,” he told Jake Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast in September 2024. “I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Hogan rose to fame during his time with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He first entered the ring as a professional wrestler in 1977 before signing with WWE in 1983, where he went on to win six championships and was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice.

In recent years, he’s faced backlash for his outspoken support of President Donald Trump.

While hosting an event in Ohio last August to promote his new beer brand, Real American Beer, Hogan was filmed joking about “body slamming” former Vice President Kamal Harris.

Referencing one of his famed wrestling moves in a video obtained by TMZ, Hogan asked the rowdy crowd: “Do you want me to drop the leg on Kamala… Do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris?”

He then proceeded to question Harris’s racial identity, asking the crowd: “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?”

After realizing he had crossed a line, he appeared to blame his behavior on the alcohol.

“I’m gonna get heat for that one, brother… that was not me, that was the beers talking,” he said.

In 2015, Hogan was suspended from WWE for three years after a recording surfaced of him going on a racist rant, using the N-word repeatedly when discussing his now-estranged daughter Brooke’s love life.

Brooke, 37, has reportedly been estranged from her parents, Hogan and Linda Hogan, for years. The former couple, who were married from 1983 to 2009, also share a 34-year-old son, Nick.

As a family, the four fronted their four-season reality series Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007.