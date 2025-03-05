Woman has disturbing response to bestiality charges involving her Great Dane

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

An Oklahoma woman has been arrested for allegedly having sex with her Great Dane and sharing recorded images of the acts on pornographic websites, according to police.

Police learned about the situation after they were alerted to videos of the act on the pornographic website, court records say. They received a tip on September 24, 2024, and reviewed a 15-minute long video of a woman wearing a white mask with tassels engaging in a sex act with a dog.

Police said they found a second graphic video depicting sex acts between the same woman and the same dog posted to a second website, according to FOX 25 Oklahoma.

The woman in the video was wearing pants that exposed her genitals, and reportedly had a tattoo that police used to link her to a suspect.

Police found a Facebook photo of a woman in Edmond, Oklahoma who allegedly has the same tattoo as the woman in the video.

The woman was allegedly identified as Christina Stokes. On February 26, a judge approved a residential search warrant at her home.

Police executing the search warrant allegedly found several items inside the home that were visible in the pornographic videos, including the same blue collar the Great Dane was wearing, the same mask that was used in the video, and video backgrounds and bedding that matched those in the footage.

Stokes was interviewed by police about the videos by police. She denied making the videos, and insisted that she was not "f***ing her dog."

When police asked if she had ever contemplated having sex with her pet, she allegedly paused for approximately 10 seconds and said "I can't say an interest hadn't been there" before asking what was going to happen to her.

Police arrested Stokes at 9:33am and booked her into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of publishing or distributing obscene material, animal cruelty, and crimes against nature.