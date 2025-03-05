The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Florida woman has been arrested weeks after she allegedly killed a five-month-old baby and a two-year-old toddler in a shocking hit-and-run accident, according to local police.

June Fenton, 72, was behind the wheel of a Lexus car that smashed into a family as they crossed a street near North Washington Boulevard and 7th Street, says Sarasota Police Department

Fenton is accused of then fleeing the scene and not stopping to help the victims or call 911.

The youngest child was strapped to the mother's chest while the toddler was in a stroller. The impact caused their mother, Taeler Bennett, 29, to hit and shatter the vehicle's windshield.

Bennett survived after being rushed to a hospital in critical condition, where she remains in a medically induced coma.

Local detectives began investigating the incident and managed to track down the white Lexus allegedly involved and described its owner as cooperative.

Police took possession of the vehicle and obtained a search warrant to examine it for evidence, eventually linking it to the fatal accident.

June Fenton, 72, of Sarasota, Florida has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run incident in which she allegedly struck a mother and her two young children, killing the children and seriously injuring the mother ( Sarasota County Sheriff's Office )

On Monday, Fenton was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in a fatality and one count of leaving the scene of a traffic crash resulting in serious injury. She was then booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

“We appreciate the patience and support shown by the community during this investigation. This incident has deeply impacted the lives of many. Like all investigations, this case highlights the importance of teamwork, patience, and trust within our community,” Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche said in a statement.

Fenton had her first court appearance on Tuesday, where her bond was set at $650,000. It's unclear at this time if she posted and was released.

The woman’s defense attorney, Derek Byrd, argued that his client should not be considered a flight risk due to her non-existent criminal history and her cooperation with the investigation. Prosecutors from the state attorney's office pushed back and argued she hadn't been that cooperative, according to WFLA.

The state argued that the victims in the accident were "clearly visible" in the road when they were allegedly hit by Fenton.

Prosecutors said Fenton continued driving before allegedly turning around and returning to the scene of the accident, where witnesses had been gathering to check on the victims. She then allegedly drove off again and turned into a neighborhood that is not her own.

According to Fenton's attorney, she reportedly thought she hit a dog.

“She loves dogs, and when she circled back around to go see if it was a dog and she saw people standing around a dark place which she thought there may be a dog there… she loves animals, she did not want to see the dog suffering, so she went home,” Byrd said.

The defense attorney also aid she chose to take an odd route home to avoid construction near her house.

Prosecutors pointed out that Fenton allegedly swapped out her damaged Lexus for a second car once she returned to her home and never reported the incident to law enforcement.

"[Law enforcement] found the car, not because she came forward, but because they were looking for her," prosecutors said.

Fenton has not entered a plea at the time of this report, but her attorneys reportedly said she plans to enter a not-guilty plea, according to ABC7. An arraignment is expected to take place next month.

She has been banned from driving and will have to wear a GPS monitor if she is released on bond.

Prosecutors said they are prepared to upgrade Fenton's charges if Bennett does not recover.